Business Maverick

Google Closes Fitbit Deal Amid Ongoing U.S. DOJ Review

By Bloomberg 14 January 2021
Caption
A Fitbit Inc. wearable device sits on display at the IFA Consumer Electronics Show at the Berlin Messe exhibition hall in Berlin, Germany, on Friday, Sept. 4, 2020. The electronics sector has found a way to thrive amid the global pandemic, with 5G demand helping the industry remain a rare catalyst for Asian factories.

Alphabet Inc.’s Google closed its $2.1 billion takeover of Fitbit Inc. even though the U.S. Justice Department said it is still conducting an antitrust investigation of the deal.

In a blog post Thursday, Google said it completed the acquisition and highlighted the company’s binding commitments to protect user privacy. Shortly after the blog was published, the Justice Department’s antitrust division released a statement saying it hasn’t signed off on the deal.

“The Antitrust Division’s investigation of Google’s acquisition of Fitbit remains ongoing,” Alex Okuliar, a deputy assistant attorney general, said. “Although the division has not reached a final decision about whether to pursue an enforcement action, the division continues to investigate whether Google’s acquisition of Fitbit may harm competition and consumers in the United States.”

The Justice Department investigation raises the possibility that the government could sue to unwind the deal later if it determines that the merger violates antitrust laws.

The department and a group of state attorneys general sued Google last year, accusing the company of abusing its dominance in online search in violation of antitrust laws.

Google said in a statement that it closed the deal because the investigation period had ended and the Justice Department hadn’t taken action to stop it. In the U.S., companies are free to complete deals after they comply with the government’s request for information, a period that can last for a year or longer. If enforcers want to stop a merger, they have to sue and win a court order blocking it. They can also seek to unwind consummated deals.

“We complied with the DOJ’s extensive review for the past 14 months, and the agreed upon waiting period expired without their objection,” Google said. “We continue to be in touch with them and we’re committed to answering any additional questions.”

Google announced its plans to buy Fitbit in November 2019, noting that it would use the smartwatch maker to improve its lagging hardware business. The deal has faced criticism from consumer groups and regulatory scrutiny in jurisdictions around the world.

The European Union approved the takeover in December after Google pledged to maintain access for rival health and fitness apps and devices to Google and Fitbit data.

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

BUSINESS MAVERICK

Bain seeks redaction of former partner’s affidavit to Zondo Commission

By Ray Mahlaka

OPINIONISTA

South Africa’s ailing news media industry needs to do more than just survive

Styli Charalambous
12 hours ago
3 mins

BUSINESS MAVERICK

Raubex: A construction sector diamond in the rough

Sasha Planting
24 hours ago
5 mins

NEWSDECK

News and reports from around the world

Last updated: 7 hours ago

OPINIONISTA

The BRIC at 20: An assessment of the economic grouping’s two decades of existence
Jim O’Neill 24 hours ago
4 mins

Loch Ness contains more fresh water than all the lakes of England combined.

AFRICAN UNION

Top officials of African Continental Free Trade Agreement insist real trading under the pact has begun

Peter Fabricius 22 hours ago
4 mins

BUSINESS MAVERICK 168 ANALYSIS

See the silver linings of 2020’s clouds… Yes, there were a few

Sasha Planting
22 hours ago
3 mins

BUSINESS MAVERICK

Personal Finance: Your practical 2021 financial year planner

Neesa Moodley
23 hours ago
5 mins

BUSINESS MAVERICK

February will be a make-or-break month for South Africa on the fiscal, economic and health fronts

Ray Mahlaka
12 JAN
3 mins

BUSINESS MAVERICK

Mergers and acquisitions 2021: Uncertainties remain, but there is cause for optimism

Ruan Jooste
22 hours ago
5 mins

ANALYSIS

2021: South Africa’s last chance saloon

Marianne Merten
12 JAN
9 mins