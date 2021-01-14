Newsdeck

Forty-six civilians feared killed in eastern Congo attack, official says

By Reuters 14 January 2021

KINSHASA, Jan 14 (Reuters) - Forty-six civilians are reported to have been killed in an attack by suspected Islamist militants on a village in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo, a senior provincial official said on Thursday.

Local security forces have been dispatched to the village in Irumu territory to investigate, provincial interior minister Adjio Gidi said by phone.

“The death toll as of this afternoon is reported to be 46,” Gidi said.

He said the Allied Democratic Forces (ADF) were behind the raid. The Ugandan armed group is believed to have carried out a string of massacres in eastern Congo, killing more than 1,000 civilians since the start of 2019, according to U.N. figures.

After being alerted to the latest violence, troops went to the village and are in the process of recovering bodies, local army spokesman Jules Ngongo said. He did not say how many had been killed.

Congo’s eastern borderlands with Uganda, Rwanda and Burundi are home to a constellation of over 100 different militias, many remnants of its brutal civil wars that officially ended in 2003.

On Sunday, unidentified attackers killed at least six rangers in an ambush in eastern Congo’s Virunga National Park, a sanctuary for endangered mountain gorillas.

Islamic State has claimed responsibility for many suspected ADF attacks in the past, although U.N. experts have not been able to confirm any direct link between the two groups. (Reporting by Stanis Bujakera and Erikas Mwisi Kambale; Writing by Alessandra Prentice; Editing by Toby Chopra)

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

Politics

Hot political money: A snail-paced journey towards party-funding transparency

By Marianne Merten

DAYS OF ZONDO

Eskom paid McKinsey, Trillian R1.6bn for ‘completely unnecessary’ work, commission told

Greg Nicolson
3 mins ago
3 mins

NORTHERN EXPOSURE

Zimbabwean journalist Hopewell Chin’ono still fighting for bail

Frank Chikowore
23 mins ago
3 mins

NEWSDECK

News and reports from around the world

Last updated: 14 mins ago

OPINIONISTA

Words matter, especially the words of a US president
Judith February 12 mins ago
6 mins

Don't believe Han Solo's evasion of Empire TIE Fighters. There are many miles of vacuum space between each asteroid in a field.

BUSINESS MAVERICK

SA Reserve Bank has plenty of excuses to cut rates again next week

Ed Stoddard 26 mins ago
4 mins

Newsflash

Malema comes out strongly in favour of Covid-19 vaccine

Rebecca Davis
7 hours ago
3 mins

Crime Busters

Ramaphosa makes four vital NPA appointments that could soon see high-profile people wearing orange overalls

Ferial Haffajee
5 hours ago
4 mins

MAVERICK CITIZEN

Researchers highlight Africa’s Covid-19 innovations and work to spread them further

Christi Nortier
19 mins ago
7 mins

OPINIONISTA

South Africa cursed by a staggering lack of ethical leadership

Andrew Ihsaan Gasnolar
12 mins ago
4 mins