GROUNDUP

Covid-19: Cellphone study shows where infections take place

By Grethen de Waal 14 January 2021

A study shows where people in the US are contracting SARS-CoV-2. (Photo: Supplied)

'Stop pussyfooting around funerals' says infectious disease professor

First published in GroundUp.

A study published in the journal Nature by Serina Chang and her colleagues in November 2020 used American cell phone data to identify the places where people are most likely to contract SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Covid-19.

Using anonymised cellphone application location data from the SafeGraph Covid-19 Data Consortium, mobility data from Google and infection data from The New York Times, the researchers modelled where the virus is transmitted, why socio-economic disparities arise, and how effective different control measures are.

They mapped the hourly movements of 98 million people from 56,945 neighbourhoods to 552,758 locations. Their database has 5.4 billion measurements.

With the second wave of Covid-19 infections putting pressure on South Africa’s healthcare facilities, the need to find control measures that are effective and minimally disruptive is increasingly urgent. Poorly ventilated, crowded locations pose the greatest threat, which is made worse by the time people spend at these venues.

Restaurants, gyms and places of worship

Chang and colleagues found that restaurants, gyms and places of worship have disproportionately higher infection rates. These places are often more crowded for longer and have poor ventilation and mask-wearing adherence. They had insufficient data from schools and prisons to draw any conclusions about them.

The study also found that lower-income neighbourhoods have more frontline workers (nurses, cashiers, teachers, etc.) who are not able to reduce their mobility as much as people in higher-income neighbourhoods. They rely on public transport to visit places that are often more crowded.

By creating a hypothetical model of the movements of people, the researchers found that lowering the maximum number of people allowed in a venue would be the most effective way to control infection rates because it reduces the number of person-hours spent in crowded settings. Similarly, stricter limits on time spent at gyms and museums would curb the number of infections at these locations.

How the study was done

The method used in this study has a few steps.

First, the researchers created a mobility network using mobile data on people’s movements between their neighbourhoods and various places of interest.

Second, they overlayed this with a mathematical model of Covid infections.

Third, they matched the model to The New York Times data. This is where it gets interesting: they found that the model accurately fitted observed daily case counts for the duration of the study (March to May 2020).

Increased visits to particular locations correlated with increased Covid infections in that location. This allowed the researchers to infer which types of locations were associated with higher infection rates.

How does this apply to South Africa?

Under adjusted alert Level 3 regulations, indoor gyms, casinos, museums and restaurants have a maximum occupancy of 50 people (or less, if the venue is smaller) and must close at 8pm. Faith-based gatherings are prohibited. Bus and taxi services may have up to 70% occupancy for long-distance travel and 100% occupancy when travelling less than 200km.

“Judging by the massive wave we are seeing, non-pharmaceutical interventions are clearly woefully inadequate alone,” says Professor Francois Venter, former head of the Southern African HIV Clinicians Society. He suggests stricter travel restrictions to reduce transmission at high-density locations. Venter also said that the government must improve education: “Focus on indoor crowded events and stop pussyfooting around funerals.”

It may be worth trying to replicate this study using South African data, as it could inform more specific control measures. The data and code used in this study are publicly available. The data was provided by a company called SafeGraph, which aggregates anonymised location data from mobile applications. According to SafeGraph’s website, they “partner with mobile applications that obtain opt-in consent from users to collect anonymous location data.”

It would be interesting to see where South Africa’s main infection locations are. Would they be, for example, Sassa queues? DM

 

Gallery

JUDICIARY IN CRISIS

Hlophe vs Virtually Everyone: Secret meetings and illicit recordings highlighted in judge president’s ‘misconduct’ saga

By Marianne Thamm

GROUNDUP

When you have to spend R120 to access your R350 social grant

Loyiso Dyongman
3 mins ago
3 mins

GROUNDUP

Covid-19: Cellphone study shows where infections take place

Grethen de Waal
8 seconds ago
3 mins

NEWSDECK

News and reports from around the world

Last updated: 2 hours ago

Newsflash

Malema comes out strongly in favour of Covid-19 vaccine
Rebecca Davis 48 mins ago
3 mins

Rome's first fire fighting crew used to force the owner of said blazing building to sell their property at a low price or let it burn to the ground.

Politics

Hot political money: A snail-paced journey towards party-funding transparency

Marianne Merten 2 hours ago
7 mins

BUSINESS MAVERICK

Bain seeks redaction of former partner’s affidavit to Zondo Commission

Ray Mahlaka
19 hours ago
4 mins

STATE OF AMERICA

Donald Trump is impeached – again – in unprecedented US House vote for incitement of insurrection

An Wentzel
15 hours ago
3 mins

GROUNDUP

Record number of South Africans died in first week of 2021

James Stent and Nathan Geffen
3 hours ago
2 mins

OPINIONISTA

Courts cannot fix a broken state, solve the vaccine problem

Professor Balthazar
16 hours ago
4 mins