Uber Eats can cater to almost any need, not just craving

Given the continued surge towards online independence, the convenience that comes with having essentials delivered directly to a customer’s door has seen e-commerce boom across South Africa. With this, Uber Eats has significantly diversified their offerings, to create an app that not just brings your daily needs to you, but to fully enhance your everyday lifestyle.

Home-bound

With the need to stay home to flatten the curve, the Uber Eats app can be used resourcefully create a variety of safe and affordable at-home experiences that will help you survive the “Januworry” blues.

Be it a second try at a flopped Flambé or finally getting the correct consistency for that DIY facemask. Get your daily essentials including groceries, ingredients, toiletries and medication brought straight to your door via contactless delivery, in just under 30 minutes.

Getting your kids involved in the making and baking is sure to keep them entertained. However, if you aren’t in the mood to cook and clean, but would prefer a day resting and reading, put on a Disney classic for the kids and order them their favourite meal from the over 80 cuisine types available, while also ordering yourself the next must-read via Exclusive Books, all via the Uber Eats app.

Host with the most

With Uber Eats, it’s easy to take the ‘I’ out of cooking by ordering everything from starters and braai packs to your favourites desserts on the app. Orders can be scheduled up to seven-days in advance and tracked in real-time right up until the delivery-driver is outside your door. A safely prepared meal is available for everyone, including those with specific dietary requirements via the app’s allergen filter, while still having the opportunity to leave a note to the restaurant kitchen to confirm any special request.

If you’re back at the office and don’t have time to cook, use the pick-up option to get a family-fav meal and dessert from your favourite eatery. With so many options, the app’s map has been enhanced to show which restaurants offer pick-up, while showing all restaurants available and their reviews, making it easier to decide where to order.

Uber Eats has also partnered with Game to offer an extended arsenal of items, including board games, soccer balls and art supplies to turn any lunch into an activity affair. For those with fur babies, pet supplies may also be ordered directly via the app to ensure that every family member gets in on the fun!

Safety First

Safety is a priority at Uber Eats, and all stores, merchants and restaurants follow the strictest of hygiene protocols, while the app has included enhanced COVID-19 safety features which require all delivery-partners to wear a mask before being allowed to pick-up and deliver and that all delivery bags be sanitised before and after every order. Users are still able to track their order in real-time and have access to in-app support via the app for any queries.

Working from home or the office, home-schooling, or just relaxing at home with your family, Uber Eats has your needs, wants and of course cravings down. Join the more than 2.1 million locals (as per App Annie) in enjoying the safe, reliable and affordable delivery of your everyday needs. DM/ML