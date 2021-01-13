Newsdeck

Senegal in talks to buy COVID vaccine from China’s Sinopharm, says minister

By Reuters 13 January 2021
Caption
epa07397568 A Senegalese boy runs down a road in the 400 year old village of Ngor on the western most tip of Africa, Dakar, Senegal 25 February 2019. Preliminary results in the presidential elections indicate incumbent president Macky Sall has secured more than 50 percent of the vote to secure his second term in office. The elections held 24 February were the 11th straight presidential election since Senegal gained independence from France in 1960. The Electoral Commission is yet to release final results. EPA-EFE/NIC BOTHMA

DAKAR, Jan 12 (Reuters) - Senegal is in talks to buy at least 200,000 doses of a coronavirus vaccine developed by China's Sinopharm, Health Minister Abdoulaye Diouf Sarr said on Wednesday.

 

Senegal this month said it would buy extra vaccines to complement those it will get through the World Health Organization-backed COVAX scheme, which aims to deliver 1.3 billion doses this year to 92 low- and middle-income nations.

A deal with Sinopharm could help Senegal start vaccinations before COVAX kicks in, a small boost for a country where cases this month have surged to record highs and intensive care beds are full.

But it would cover only a tiny fraction of the country’s 16 million population and is dwarfed by the millions of vaccines that have already been given in Europe and the United States. Most African countries have so far been unable to secure vaccine supply deals with drug companies.

Senegal has so far recorded more than 21,600 cases and 480 deaths.

A Chinese vaccine would be a good fit for Senegal, which does not have the cold storage capacity to hold vaccines that require ultra-low temperatures.

Vaccines that do not need a deep freeze include those developed by China, Russia and AstraZeneca and Oxford University.

“We’re in talks with the Chinese side to acquire Sinopharm vaccines,” Sarr said on local radio.

Sarr said 200,000 doses was the volume being discussed as a minimum.

“We’ll see if we will have to limit ourselves,” he said without sharing details.

(Reporting by Diadie Ba Writing by Alessandra Prentice Editing by Edward McAllister and Nick Macfie)

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

ANALYSIS

2021: South Africa’s last chance saloon

By Marianne Merten

DAYS OF ZONDO

‘Flabbergasted’ Matshela Koko denies he knowingly sent emails to Gupta-linked account

Greg Nicolson
11 hours ago
5 mins

ZAPIRO

Second Wave

Zapiro
17 hours ago

NEWSDECK

News and reports from around the world

Last updated: 5 seconds ago

Maverick Citizen

Gauteng sees exponential rise in infections and deaths – but most new hospital beds still not ready
Mark Heywood 21 hours ago
4 mins

"Always and never are two words you should always remember never to use. " ~ Wendell Johnson

OUR BURNING PLANET

Breaking: For the first time in an Arctic winter, commercial vessels traverse Far North from opposite sides

Tiara Walters 12 hours ago
6 mins

BUSINESS MAVERICK

February will be a make-or-break month for South Africa on the fiscal, economic and health fronts

Ray Mahlaka
12 hours ago
3 mins

BUSINESS MAVERICK

Inflation is muted, but rising food prices a concern in a sea of poverty

Ed Stoddard
13 hours ago
3 mins

CORONAVIRUS

Global Virus Update: Arizona sets death record; New York state lowers vaccine age

Bloomberg
13 hours ago
9 mins

ANALYSIS

Vaccine rollout politics: Transparency is the key

Stephen Grootes
12 hours ago
6 mins