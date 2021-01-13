The assault represents a marked escalation in fighting with rebel groups that erupted around a disputed Dec. 27 election. The groups attacked towns close to Bangui last month but did not reach the capital as intended.
A Reuters witness in Bangui heard explosions and later saw helicopters circling over the city.
“The attackers who came in large numbers to take Bangui have been vigorously pushed back,” Ngrebada said in a post on Facebook, urging citizens to remain calm.
The gold- and diamond-rich country of 4.7 million has been hit by violence since former president Francois Bozize was ousted by a rebellion in 2013. Thousands have been killed and more than a million forced from their homes. (Reporting by Antoine Rolland Writing by Alessandra Prentice; Editing by Alison Williams and Nick Macfie)
Floyd Mayweather was once challenged by 50 Cent to read a single page from Harry Potter.
Comments - share your knowledge and experience
Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.
Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.
No Comments, yet