Bianca Vermeulen, a medical student at the University of the Free State, was previously rejected by institutions of higher learning 32 times in eight years. (Photo: Supplied)

Despite being rejected 32 times by nine institutions of higher learning, Bianca Vermeulen maintained her determination and focus, and today she is a second-year medical student.

“Although rejection kept knocking on my front door, I had to keep going, focusing and diligently working on the opportunity I had to study clinical technology and medicine.”

Bianca Vermeulen (28) was reminiscing about the courage that got her where she is today, despite being rejected 32 times in eight years by nine institutions of higher learning.

Vermeulen said that attaining her goals required working very long hours to save enough money to finance her own education because nobody else in her family would. Her efforts finally paid off when she was accepted for a medical degree by the University of the Free State.

She said when she looked back on all those years, she came to the realisation that it was not about how well one does but more about how they confront adversity.

“Even though I’m studying medicine now, I still have to maintain my focus,” said Vermeulen.

Her road to attaining her academic goals was a very rocky one and she never took well to rejection. “As humans we are not designed to take kindly to rejection,” said Vermeulen.

She grew up in Henley on Klip, a small village between Johannesburg and Vereeniging and matriculated at Hoër Tegniese Skool in Vereeniging in 2011.

After completing her matric, Vermeulen could not afford to further her studies.

“Sometimes you need to allow yourself to be enticed by the tougher road if it presents better prospects,” she said.

She said in the past few years she had applied to study medicine at nine different institutions and all rejected her.

This strengthened her determination and focus.

“I was urged by a powerful force of self-determination and support from friends and colleagues.”

She said another valuable lesson she had learnt was always to be determined. The only response to failure was to stand up, dust yourself off and try again and again.

“I also learnt to be patient,” said Vermeulen.

She cited tensions among her family as one of the reasons she did not do as well as she had anticipated in matric.

“At the end, my results were not good enough to be accepted into the MBChB programme.”

Disappointment, grief and loss are personal. Even during these crushing times, people can still find great strength, inspiration and deeper meaning.

She said she pushed harder and tried not to think about her feuding family. Quoting British writer JK Rowling, Vermeulen said, “There is an expiry date in blaming your parents. The moment you are old enough to take the wheel, responsibility lies with you.”

“I knew I had to work very hard to qualify for the MBChB programme.”

Vermeulen cannot hide her love of caring for gravely ill patients. “I was privileged enough to work in the field of medicine, but I have lost my heart behind the doors of the intensive care units,” she said.

She said she has lost count of the number of times she almost gave up.

“Apart from all the rejections, my lowest moment was when I realised that I would not go to university because my results were not good enough.”

Vermeulen is in her second year of study towards a Bachelor of Medicine and Bachelor of Surgery (MBChB) at the University of the Free State.

Her advice to other aspiring students who lack the support of their families is to stay strong.

“Disappointment, grief and loss are personal. Even during these crushing times, people can still find great strength, inspiration and deeper meaning.”

Quoting JK Rowling again, Vermeulen said, “Rock bottom became the solid foundation on which I built my life. Obstacles might be bigger and harder to endure, but the human spirit can withstand perseverance.”

She said she cannot wait to complete her studies and follow her passion.

“From an academic perspective, upon completion of my studies, I would like to specialise in paediatric and child health. I have a passion for neonatal and paediatric intensive care.” DM