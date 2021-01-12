Business Maverick

Professional Bank Joins Lenders in Refusing Trump’s Business

By Bloomberg 12 January 2021
Caption
Donald Trump walks on the South Lawn of the White House before boarding Marine One in Washington, D.C. on Jan. 12.

Professional Holding Corp. said it would no longer provide banking services to US President Donald Trump’s company, as it joins lenders distancing themselves from him after last week’s assault on the US Capitol.

“Professional Bank has decided not to engage in any further business with the Trump Organization and its affiliates, and will be winding down the relationship effective immediately,” Eric Kalis, a spokesman for the Coral Gables, Florida-based company, said in an emailed statement. Kalis provided no details on the scope of Trump’s dealings with the bank.

Deutsche Bank AG and Signature Bank, two of Trump’s favored lenders, also pulled away from the billionaire president since the Jan. 6 deadly riot by the president’s supporters.

