Crosswords

Crossed Out – 13 January 2021

By Jack Dunwoody 12 January 2021

Welcome to Daily Maverick's crossword. The crossword itself is interactive, meaning you can fill it in on your screen. The blue highlight indicates whether you are typing in across or down. Click on the "i" to remove error checking as you go. We hope you enjoy it! Found a bug? Let us know by emailing [email protected] Please bear with us while we test out various tech platforms for your crossword. We are getting there! NOTE: You cannot save your progress, so please grab your coffee and don't close this tab before you're done! We hope to have a new system up and running soon that will fix this (and then some).

Click here for your answers

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

Maverick Citizen

Gauteng sees exponential rise in infections and deaths – but most new hospital beds still not ready

By Mark Heywood

Op-Ed

Trump’s Twitter ban is justified, but the organisation’s unregulated power to ban individuals should not be trusted

Pierre De Vos
4 hours ago
8 mins

Tribute

Dolly Mokgatle: an inspirational business powerhouse who touched many parts of our national life

Ferial Haffajee
3 hours ago
4 mins

NEWSDECK

News and reports from around the world

Last updated: 4 hours ago

DFRLAB INVESTIGATION

Social media disinformation campaign targets Ugandan presidential election
Tessa Knight for DFRLab 5 hours ago
9 mins

Winston Churchill gave Charlie Chaplin bricklaying lessons. The activity was a hobby for Churchill.

Sponsored Content

An unexpected power shift: What the US senate flip means for investors

Ninety One 28 mins ago
3 mins

Maverick Citizen: Editorial

2021: Time for civil society to rise and reorganise

Mark Heywood
6 hours ago
6 mins

State of America

House plans to impeach Trump while US gears up for attacks on state Capitols

An Wentzel
4 hours ago
5 mins

COVID-19: VISUAL ESSAY

Gauteng doctors on second wave: ‘Our health system is overwhelmed — we are traumatised for life’

Shiraaz Mohamed
19 hours ago
5 mins

Football

Once flightless Swallows soaring to unimaginable heights

Yanga Sibembe
3 hours ago
3 mins