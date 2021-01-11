Newsdeck

Turkey probes Facebook’s move to collect WhatsApp data

By Bloomberg 11 January 2021
Caption
A smart phone screen shows the logo of WhatsApp application in Berlin, Germany, 31 December 2017. Massive users of the messenger service WhatsApp complain in SNS on connection problems on New Year's Eve. EPA-EFE/HAYOUNG JEON

ISTANBUL, Jan 11 (Reuters) - The Turkish Competition Board said on Monday it launched an investigation into WhatsApp and its owner Facebook Inc after the messaging app asked users to agree to let Facebook collect user data including phone numbers and locations.

In a written statement, the Competition Board said it ruled the data-collection requirement should be suspended until the probe is complete.

“The Competition Board has opened an investigation into Facebook and WhatsApp and suspended the requirement to share Whatsapp data,” it said.

WhatsApp updated its terms of service last Wednesday, allowing Facebook and its subsidiaries to collect user data. The deadline for agreeing to the new terms is Feb. 8.

Rival messaging apps Signal and Telegram have since seen a sudden increase in demand.

Turkey’s government has targeted social media companies with new restrictions and fines since it passed a law in July it says bolsters local oversight of the foreign firms. Critics say the law stifles dissent from Turks who resorted to online platforms after the government tightened its grip on mainstream media. (Reporting by Ebru Tuncay; Writing by Daren Butler; Editing by Jonathan Spicer)

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

AGE OF THE ASSASSIN

Charges against murdered ‘Steroid King’ reveal a global web of crime cases

By Caryn Dolley

ANALYSIS

Message to Eskom: Screw You! (The sequel)

Tim Cohen
14 hours ago
7 mins

ZAPIRO

Bananas

Zapiro
09 JAN

NEWSDECK

News and reports from around the world

Last updated: 5 seconds ago

DM168 Analysis

The Horror! The Horror! Inside South Africa’s battle against Covid-19
Rebecca Davis 09 JAN
4 mins

The vast majority of Bob Geldof's Live Aid profit to support Ethiopia during its famine was spent on arms and ammunition.

ANALYSIS

January 8th statement: Promises in the Age of Pandemic (and vaccine)

Stephen Grootes 14 hours ago
6 mins

DM168 Analysis

A snapshot of global Covid-19 vaccines

Christi Nortier
09 JAN
4 mins

CORONAVIRUS

Global Virus Update: Japan has new variant; UK vaccine plan on target

Bloomberg
6 mins ago
9 mins

PPE Tenders Scandal

Presidential spokesperson Khusela Diko to face disciplinary process after SIU flags financial disclosure concerns

Suné Payne
14 hours ago
2 mins

STORMING OF THE CAPITOL

A desecration of the sacred heart of US democracy

J Brooks Spector
14 hours ago
8 mins