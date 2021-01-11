The new ten episode, half-hour series, will air on HBO Max and star Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon and Kristin Davis in the roles they made famous during the late 1990s and early 2000s, according to the network.
The show will be titled “And Just Like That” and begin production in late spring, HBO said.
“I grew up with these characters, and I can’t wait to see how their story has evolved in this new chapter, with the honesty, poignancy, humor and the beloved city that has always defined them,” Sarah Aubrey, head of original content at HBO Max, said in a statement announcing the new series.
The network did not say why Kim Cattrall, who played Samantha Jones on “Sex and the City,” was not cast in the new production.
(Reporting by Dan Whitcomb; editing by Diane Craft)
