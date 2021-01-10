Newsdeck

Marriott, BlueCross suspend donations to U.S. lawmakers who voted against Biden certification

By Reuters 10 January 2021
Caption
Supporters of US President Donald Trump stand by the door to the Senate chambers after they breached the US Capitol security in Washington on 6 January 2021. Protesters stormed the US Capitol where the Electoral College vote certification for President-elect Joe Biden took place. (Photo: EPA-EFE / Jim Lo Scalzo)

WASHINGTON/NEW YORK, Jan 10 (Reuters) - Marriott International Inc, the world's largest hotel company, and the Blue Cross Blue Shield Association (BCBSA) said Sunday they will suspend donations to U.S. lawmakers who voted against certifying President-elect Joe Biden's victory last week.

By David Shepardson and Jessica DiNapoli

 

“We have taken the destructive events at the Capitol to undermine a legitimate and fair election into consideration and will be pausing political giving from our Political Action Committee to those who voted against certification of the election,” Marriott spokeswoman Connie Kim said, confirming a report in Popular Information, a political newsletter.

BCBSA, the federation of 36 independent companies that provide health care coverage for one in three Americans, said “in light of this week’s violent, shocking assault on the United States Capitol, and the votes of some members of Congress to subvert the results of November’s election by challenging Electoral College results, BCSBA will suspend contributions to those lawmakers who voted to undermine our democracy.”

Citigroup Inc said in a memo to employees seen by Reuters that it reviewed lawmakers who led the charge against the certification of the Electoral College and found it gave $1,000 to the campaign of Republican Senator Josh Hawley.

“We want you to be assured that we will not support candidates who do not respect the rule of law. We intend to pause our contributions during the quarter as the country goes through the Presidential transition and hopefully emerges from these events stronger and more united,” wrote Candi Wolff, who heads Citi’s global government affairs team.

Other companies, including Ford Motor Co, have made no decisions about changes to giving. (Reporting by David Shepardson in Washington and Jessica DiNapoli in New York; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

Daily Maverick 168

Covid-19 Frontline Fighters: ‘When staff become patients, it’s heartbreaking’

By Shiraaz Mohamed

ANC January 8 statement

Ramaphosa makes three big bets: Ace Magashule suspension, a basic income grant and NHI

Ferial Haffajee
08 JAN
4 mins

ZAPIRO

Bananas

Zapiro
09 JAN

NEWSDECK

News and reports from around the world

Last updated: 1 second ago

DM168 Analysis

The Horror! The Horror! Inside South Africa’s battle against Covid-19
Rebecca Davis 09 JAN
4 mins

Graffiti is actually the plural of graffito.

DM168 Reflection

The idiots have saved the world, this time

Branko Brkic 09 JAN
4 mins

DM168 Analysis

A snapshot of global Covid-19 vaccines

Christi Nortier
09 JAN
4 mins

DM168 Sport

Vision 2032: Sandile Zungu’s aspiration for AmaZulu dynasty

Yanga Sibembe
9 hours ago
5 mins

DM168 Sport

Sprinter Horn still in limbo over positive dope test

Simnikiwe Xabanisa
8 hours ago
6 mins

DM168 Sport

British & Irish Lions tour in balance due to Covid chaos

Craig Ray
9 hours ago
5 mins