A protester is seen inside the US Capitol Building on January 06, 2021 in Washington, DC. Congress held a joint session today to ratify President-elect Joe Biden's 306-232 Electoral College win over President Donald Trump. A group of Republican senators said they would reject the Electoral College votes of several states unless Congress appointed a commission to audit the election results. Pro-Trump protesters entered the U.S. Capitol building during demonstrations in the nation's capital. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)
On 6 January 2021, pro-Trump supporters stormed the US Capitol following a rally with President Donald J Trump. Here is what happened in a few images.
Pro-Trump supporters storm the U.S. Capitol following a rally with President Donald Trump on January 6, 2021 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Samuel Corum/Getty Images)
Pro-Trump supporters storm the U.S. Capitol following a rally with President Donald Trump on January 6, 2021 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Samuel Corum/Getty Images)
Pro-Trump supporters storm the U.S. Capitol following a rally with President Donald Trump on January 6, 2021 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Samuel Corum/Getty Images)
Alex Jones, the founder of right-wing media group Infowars, addresses a crowd of pro-Trump protesters after they storm the grounds of the Capitol Building on January 6, 2021 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Jon Cherry/Getty Images)
Lawyer to US President Donald J. Trump and former mayor of New York City Rudy Giuliani speaks at a rally on the Ellipse near the White House in Washington, DC, USA, 06 January 2021. EPA-EFE/MICHAEL REYNOLDS
A supporter gestures towards the media as US President Donald J. Trump delivers remarks to supporters gathered to protest Congress’ upcoming certification of Joe Biden as the next president on the Ellipse in Washington, DC, USA, 06 January 2021. Various groups of Trump supporters are gathering to protest as Congress prepares to meet and certify the results of the 2020 US Presidential election. EPA-EFE/SHAWN THEW
US President Donald J. Trump delivers remarks to supporters gathered to protest Congress’ upcoming certification of Joe Biden as the next president on the Ellipse in Washington, DC, USA, 06 January 2021. EPA-EFE/SHAWN THEW
Protesters gather outside the U.S. Capitol Building on January 06, 2021 in Washington, DC. Congress held a joint session today to ratify President-elect Joe Biden’s 306-232 Electoral College win over President Donald Trump. (Photo by Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images)
Thousands of Donald Trump supporters storm the United States Capitol building following a “Stop the Steal” rally on January 06, 2021 in Washington, DC. The protesters stormed the historic building, breaking windows and clashing with police. Trump supporters had gathered in the nation’s capital today to protest the ratification of President-elect Joe Biden’s Electoral College victory over President Trump in the 2020 election. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)
Pro-Trump protesters gather in front of the U.S. Capitol Building on January 6, 2021 in Washington, DC. A pro-Trump mob stormed the Capitol, breaking windows and clashing with police officers. (Photo by Jon Cherry/Getty Images)
Thousands of Donald Trump supporters storm the United States Capitol building following a “Stop the Steal” rally on January 06, 2021 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)
Pro-Trump protesters storm the grounds of the US Capitol, in Washington, DC, USA, 06 January 2021. EPA-EFE/WILL OLIVER
Supporters of US President Donald J. Trump and his baseless claims of voter fraud breach Capitol security and climb the inauguration stand to protest Congress certifying Joe Biden as the next president in Washington, DC, USA, 06 January, 2021. EPA-EFE/JIM LO SCALZO
Supporters of US President Donald J. Trump and his baseless claims of voter fraud run through the Rotunda of the US Capitol after breaching Capitol security during their protest against Congress certifying Joe Biden as the next president in Washington, DC, USA, 06 January, 2020 (issued 08 January 2020). EPA-EFE/JIM LO SCALZO
A protester holds a Trump flag inside the US Capitol Building near the Senate Chamber on January 06, 2021 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)
A protester is seen hanging from the balcony in the Senate Chamber on January 06, 2021 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)
Protesters enter the U.S. Capitol Building on January 06, 2021 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)
A protester yells inside the Senate Chamber on January 06, 2021 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)
A protester sits in the Senate Chamber on January 06, 2021 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)
Supporters of US President Donald J. Trump and his baseless claims of voter fraud breach stand outside the Senate chamber during their protest against Congress certifying Joe Biden as the next president in Washington, DC, USA, 06 January, 2020 (issued 08 January 2020). EPA-EFE/JIM LO SCALZO
US Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (C) is hustled out of the Capitol as supporters of US President Donald J. Trump and his baseless claims of voter fraud breach Capitol security during their protest against Congress certifying Joe Biden as the next president in Washington, DC, USA, 06 January, 2020 (issued 08 January 2020). EPA-EFE/JIM LO SCALZO
Trump paraphernalia stands for sale outside the U.S. Capitol on January 07, 2021 in Washington, DC. (Photo by John Moore/Getty Images)
Pro-Trump protesters occupy the grounds of the West Front of the US Capitol, including the inaugural stage and viewing stands, in Washington, DC, USA, 06 January 2021. EPA-EFE/MICHAEL REYNOLDS
‘The Peace Monument’ is seen at the West Front of the US Capitol the day after Trump supporters stormed the US Capitol, in Washington, DC, USA, 07 January 2021. EPA-EFE/MICHAEL REYNOLDS
A stack of today’s edition of The Washington Times is left outside of an office in the U.S. Capitol building on January 7, 2021 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Samuel Corum/Getty Images)
The bust of U.S. President Zachary Taylor is covered with plastic after blood was smeared on it when a pro-Trump mob broke into the U.S. Capitol building on January 7, 2021 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Samuel Corum/Getty Images)
Damage and debris are seen left behind by a pro-Trump mob in the entrance to the western promenade of the U.S. Capitol building on January 7, 2021 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Samuel Corum/Getty Images)
Members of U.S. Capitol Police inspect a damaged entrance of the U.S. Capitol January 7, 2021 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)
A scarf is left behind outside a damaged entrance of the U.S. Capitol January 7, 2021 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)
A mask is left behind in a hallway at the U.S. Capitol January 7, 2021 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)
A worker sweeps up the dust and debris that was left behind by a pro-Trump mob in the Rotunda of the U.S. Capitol building on January 7, 2021 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Samuel Corum/Getty Images) DM/ ML
