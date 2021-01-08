When Covid-19 hit, we all followed what the government implemented but did any of us think about what happens next? We’ve all been focused on what the lockdown did to our economy, but not so much about the lack of resources our students face.

Many rely on their school’s facilities to help them continue their education, the routines to keep them in check, and the assistance from their teachers. We hear from students who are going through these struggles and trying to still make it work.

