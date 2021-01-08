Crosswords

Crossed Out – 9 January 2021

By Gonzo 8 January 2021

Welcome to Daily Maverick's crossword. The crossword itself is interactive, meaning you can fill it in on your screen. The blue highlight indicates whether you are typing in across or down. Click on the "i" to remove error checking as you go. We hope you enjoy it! Found a bug? Let us know by emailing [email protected] Please bear with us while we test out various tech platforms for your crossword. We are getting there! NOTE: You cannot save your progress, so please grab your coffee and don't close this tab before you're done! We hope to have a new system up and running soon that will fix this (and then some).

Click here for your answers

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

Coronavirus

Unions red-flag health worker Covid infections as Gauteng scrambles for staff, beds 

By Rebecca Pitt

CORONAVIRUS

Health Minister to Parliament: We will vaccinate 40 million people in 12 months

Rebecca Davis
15 hours ago
3 mins

OPINIONISTA

Heed the DC insurrection, for South Africa is a first-class candidate for widespread constitutional delinquency

Professor Balthazar
14 hours ago
4 mins

NEWSDECK

News and reports from around the world

Last updated: 36 mins ago

ANC

‘We didn’t even discuss Ace at first NEC,’ says Nomvula Mokonyane
Ferial Haffajee 21 hours ago
2 mins

By the time of his death in 1987, Hitler's deputy Rudolph Hess was the sole prisoner in Spandau prison, a facility designed for 600.

MAVERICK CITIZEN

Vaccine plan: ANC reaches out to allies and civil society for ‘biggest operation our country will ever see’

Mark Heywood 15 hours ago
4 mins

Year in Review: TRUMPIAN AWARD

Hair: The Trump cut

Tony Jackman
2 hours ago
6 mins

State of America

Policeman dies after assault by Capitol mob as three senior Senate Police officials quit

An Wentzel
2 hours ago
4 mins

Declassified UK

Judge’s ruling in Julian Assange case could threaten investigative journalism in UK and around the world

Richard Norton-Taylor
5 hours ago
5 mins

CORONAVIRUS

Global Virus Update: Variant spreads in US; NYC hospitalisations rise

Bloomberg
14 hours ago
9 mins