UK extends England entry ban to travelers from 11 African countries for COVID variant

By Reuters 7 January 2021
Caption
Social distancing markers sit on the floor leading to the passport control area in the departures hall at Rafik Hariri International Airport in Beirut, Lebanon, on Wednesday, July 1, 2020. With many governments loosening travel restrictions to restart economies, airlines have begun restoring flights that were put on hold as the coronavirus pandemic spread. Photographer: Hasan Shaaban/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Jan 7 (Reuters) - The United Kingdom said on Thursday it would extend a ban on travelers entering England to southern African countries in a measure to prevent the spread of a new COVID-19 variant identified in South Africa.

The restriction will go into effect on Saturday and remain in place for two weeks, the government said in a statement https://bit.ly/3pTvmsk.

Entry will be barred for those who have travelled from or through any southern African country in the last 10 days, including Namibia, Zimbabwe, Botswana, Eswatini, Zambia, Malawi, Lesotho, Mozambique and Angola, as well as Seychelles and Mauritius. (Reporting by Anirudh Saligrama in Bengalurul Editing by Cynthia Osterman)

