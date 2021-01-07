Newsflash

South Africa secures Covid-19 vaccines

By Sandisiwe Shoba 7 January 2021
Caption
It is crucial that any further delays to the vaccine programme be removed and it be given the highest priority in government and the country. (Photo: biospectrumasia.com/Wikipedia)

South Africa will receive one million doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine in January 2021 and a further 500,000 doses in February. This comes after the state was criticised for its slow pace in procuring vaccines amid the second wave of infections.

A deal struck with the Serum Institute of India (SII) will see South Africa get a million Covid-19 vaccine doses before the end of January, Minister of Health Zweli Mkhize announced on Thursday. A further 500,000 doses are due in February. 

An estimated 1.25 million public and private frontline healthcare workers will be first in line to receive the vaccine, said Mkhize.

“As recently as yesterday, our teams from the National  Department of  Health and the South African Health Products Regulatory Authority (SAHPRA) were fine-tuning and aligning all the regulations processes to ensure that there are no unnecessary delays or regulatory impediments to activate this rollout,” read his prepared statement.

Display Adverts

The announcement comes after the state was lambasted for failing to secure vaccine deals with manufacturers beyond relying on the Covax initiative that is intended to ensure poor countries get access to vaccines.

Dozens of countries, both rich and poor, have already begun mass vaccination programmes, including the US, Italy and Saudi Arabia.

Mkhize said acquisition of the vaccine had been negotiated directly by the Department of Health, with no private parties involved.

“This strengthens the credibility of the process as all the negotiations and payment issues are managed directly by government with the manufacturer.”

The government is now in the process of engaging all relevant stakeholders to ensure the “efficient and effective” rollout of the vaccine for health workers.

In a briefing on 3 January, Mkhize said government departments were bound by non-disclosure agreements which at that stage barred them from divulging information about negotiations for vaccine acquisition. 

At that briefing he also announced a three-phase vaccine rollout strategy, in which phase one would prioritise frontline healthcare workers, phase two would target 16 million people who included essential service workers, people with comorbidities and the elderly, while phase three would focus on a further 22 million people.

It is believed South Africa needs 67% of the population vaccinated (40.3 million) in order to achieve herd immunity from the virus.

To date, South Africa has recorded  31,368 deaths as the second wave of infections rages on. DM 

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

Maverick Citizen: Editorial

Unity in action needed to ensure Covid-19 vaccine roll-out and save lives

By Mark Heywood

ANALYSIS

What other countries got right in securing a Covid-19 vaccine before South Africa

Rebecca Davis
04 JAN
5 mins

Op-Ed

Vaccines for South Africa. Now

South Africa's Eminent Scientists
02 JAN
6 mins

Coronavirus lockdown

Get ready for a hellish two weeks: Here’s the lowdown on Advanced Level 3

Ferial Haffajee
29 DEC
5 mins

MATTERS OF OBSESSION

Remembering the stories of us: Preserving our linguistic heritage
Karel van der Vyver 24 DEC
6 mins

JK Rowling is no longer a billionaire due to the amount of money she has donated to charity.

COVID-19

State expresses wish for February rollout of vaccines, will prioritise healthcare workers

Greg Nicolson 03 JAN
4 mins

South Africa

Resolutions for good governANCe

Nathi and Africartoons
05 JAN
< 1 min

Tribute

Lucky Nxumalo: A photojournalist of unlimited kindness

The South African National Editors’ Forum
22 DEC
3 mins

Coronavirus

It’s Level 3 again – with no booze and no beaches at all in hotspots

Rebecca Davis
28 DEC
4 mins

JUDGMENT DATE WITH JUDGE DENNIS DAVIS, EPISODE 44

Prof Francois Venter: Government must communicate much better on Covid-19 and vaccine

Dennis Davis
23 DEC
< 1 min