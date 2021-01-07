MAVERICK INTERVIEW

Judgment Date with Judge Dennis Davis, Episode 46: Stavros Nicolaou

By Dennis Davis 7 January 2021

In Episode 46 of this unique interview series, Judge Dennis Davis talks to Stavros Nicolaou, Chairman of the B4SA health working group. Subject: everything about the procurement and distribution of Covid-19 vaccines.

 

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

Newsflash

South Africa secures Covid-19 vaccines

By Sandisiwe Shoba

COVID-19 SPIKE FEARS

Travellers urged to behave responsibly when returning home

Suné Payne
23 hours ago
2 mins

OPINIONISTA

Insurrection and racism in the US: A disgrace and a warning

Lwando Xaso
8 hours ago
7 mins

ISS TODAY

The white pipe keeps burning: How the Mandrax scourge persists

Richard Chelin for ISS TODAY
06 JAN
5 mins

GROUNDUP

Covid-19: Our grimmest day yet
GroundUp Staff 21 hours ago
2 mins

Do you think you have fake pockets in your suit? Think again - most (decent) suit jackets have the pockets sewn shut to preserve the garment during packing.

GAUTENG

Health Department promises to employ axed community service nurses after a sit-down

Bheki C. Simelane 23 hours ago
5 mins

AGE OF THE ASSASSIN

Clampdown upends underworld: Three suspects arrested in connection with a global steroid smuggler’s murder

Caryn Dolley
23 DEC
6 mins

Maverick Citizen: Editorial

Unity in action needed to ensure Covid-19 vaccine roll-out and save lives

Mark Heywood
05 JAN
5 mins

CORONAVIRUS

Global Virus Update: US officials call for more vaccinations, Moderna given EU nod

Bloomberg
23 hours ago
8 mins

OPINIONISTA

A shot in the SA arm: Pointers for the government on its belated Covid-19 vaccine ‘strategy’

Omphemetse S Sibanda
06 JAN
9 mins