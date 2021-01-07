MAVERICK INTERVIEW

Judgment Date with Judge Dennis Davis, Episode 45: Prof Barry Schoub

By Dennis Davis 7 January 2021

In Episode 45 of Daily Maverick's series of Zoom interviews, Judge Dennis Davis talks to Professor Barry Schoub, chairperson of the ministerial advisory committee on Covid-19 vaccine developments. The subject: everything related to a Covid-19 vaccine, a matter of greatest importance for every South African in this fraught moment.

 

 

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

MAVERICK CITIZEN

Towards herd immunity from Covid-19: Costing a vaccine strategy for South Africa

By Alex van der Heever, Imraan Valodia, Lucy Allais, Martin Veller, Shabir Madhi, and Francois Venter

MAVERICK INTERVIEW

Judgment Date with Judge Dennis Davis, Episode 45: Prof Barry Schoub

Dennis Davis
2 mins ago
< 1 min

WAR OF WORDS

Minister Sisulu slammed for public outburst during walkabout in fire-ravaged Khayelitsha

Marianne Thamm
24 mins ago
4 mins

NEWSDECK

News and reports from around the world

Last updated: 3 hours ago

BOOK

Helena Kriel on what sparked the writing of her book, ‘Meditating with Rhinos’
Karel van der Vyver 7 hours ago
6 mins

There is a computer security class in the University of Virginia called Defence Against the Dark Arts.

AGE OF THE ASSASSIN

Web of court cases linked to murdered cop Kinnear likely to unleash more police corruption claims

Caryn Dolley 55 mins ago
6 mins

BUSINESS MAVERICK

World Bank: Pandemic has set living standards back at least a decade in much of Africa

Ed Stoddard
1 hour ago
3 mins

LIGHTS OUT

Back to black(outs) as Eskom implements Stage 2 load shedding

Rebecca Pitt
56 mins ago
3 mins

OP-ED

Leadership in Question (Part Five): In a pandemic, transparency and compassion must be part of democratic stewardship

Raymond Suttner
1 hour ago
8 mins

BUSINESS MAVERICK

SAB drags government to court over third prohibition of alcohol sales

Ray Mahlaka
1 hour ago
3 mins