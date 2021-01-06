About 604,000 deaths were registered in the two countries in the last 52 weeks, about 73,000 or 14% above the five-year average, Nick Stripe from Britain’s Office of National Statistics said on Twitter.
He said only one year since 1900 had seen annual deaths top 600,000, which was 1918, when the Spanish flu pandemic struck.
“Looking at excess deaths, we began the year with death levels below the 5-yr average,” Stripe said. “This was followed by a huge peak in the spring, driven by COVID, until lockdown 1 took effect.”
He said the figures indicated that the number of excess deaths, adjusted for population, would be at the highest level since 1940.
“Even with measures taken to limit COVID spread, 2020 will still top 1951, the year of a major flu epidemic,” he said. “Without all our efforts, 2020 could have been much worse.” (Reporting by Michael Holden; Editing by Jan Harvey)
Human birth control pills are as effective for gorillas. Why anyone would give that a test is an absolute mystery.
Comments - share your knowledge and experience
Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.
Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.
No Comments, yet