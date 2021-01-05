Newsdeck

Vietnam jails journalists for ‘propaganda’ critical of state

By Reuters 5 January 2021
Caption
A street vender walks along a street in Hanoi, Vietnam, 03 April 2019. EPA-EFE/LUONG THAI LINH

HANOI, Jan 5 (Reuters) - A court in Vietnam on Tuesday sentenced three freelance journalists known for their criticism of government to between 11 and 15 years in prison, after finding them guilty of spreading anti-state propaganda.

 

Pham Chi Dung, Nguyen Tuong Thuy and Le Huu Minh Tuan were convicted of “making, storing, spreading information, materials, items for the purpose of opposing the state” at a one-day trial in Ho Chi Minh City, the Ministry of Public Security said.

Dung established the Independent Journalists Association of Vietnam in 2014, which police said had sought regime change.

Despite sweeping economic reform and increasing openness to social change, Vietnam’s ruling Communist Party retains tight media censorship and tolerates little criticism.

The party, under the leadership of 76-year-old Nguyen Phu Trong, has intensified a crackdown on dissent ahead of its five-yearly congress due to be held later this month.

Dung was jailed for 15 years and Thuy and Tuan 11 years each. Reuters could not immediately reach their lawyers for comment.

They wrote stories to “distort and defame the people’s administration, infringe the interests of the Communist Party of Vietnam and state,” the ministry said in a statement.

“These are especially dangerous activities that if not stopped could hurt national security,” it said.

Amnesty International said the verdict underscored the government’s contempt for free media, particularly ahead of the congress.

“Even by its own deeply repressive standards, the severity of the sentences show the depths being reached by Vietnam’s censors,” said its deputy regional director, Emerlynne Gil.

Ahead of the trial, Phil Robertson, deputy Asia director at Human Rights Watch, called the charges “bogus”.

“If the ruling party is so assured in its leadership, it should demonstrate its confidence by respecting civil and political rights, ending its tight control of the press, and allowing independent journalists to freely voice their opinions instead of silencing them with arrest and long prison sentences,” he said. (Reporting by Khanh Vu; Editing by Martin Petty)

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

Maverick Citizen: Editorial

Unity in action needed to ensure Covid-19 vaccine roll-out and save lives

By Mark Heywood

ANALYSIS

What other countries got right in securing a Covid-19 vaccine before South Africa

Rebecca Davis
17 hours ago
5 mins

ZAPIRO

Government’s Vaccine Plan

Zapiro
18 hours ago

NEWSDECK

News and reports from around the world

Last updated: 1 hour ago

NATURAL WORLD

‘Africa’s Wild Dogs’: Nomads of the Bushveld
Jocelin Kagan 33 mins ago
5 mins

Kalsarikännit is a Finnish word that translates to getting drunk at home alone. In your underpants.

State of America

‘It was rigged!’ Trump tells Republicans not to trust the vote while urging them to vote

An Wentzel 5 hours ago
4 mins

OPINIONISTA

Violent vocabularies and hypernationalism: #PutSouthAfricansFirst is misguided xenophobia

Suntosh R Pillay
17 hours ago
5 mins

AGE OF THE ASSASSIN

Triple killing: Two men set alight and decapitated after suspected drug kingpin shot dead in Durban

Caryn Dolley
17 hours ago
3 mins

Maverick Citizen: Ganglands

Covid-19 lockdown means nothing to warring Cape Town gangsters — and the bodies are stacking up

Vincent Cruywagen
17 hours ago
3 mins

NEW FRAME

Regarding Lady Skollie’s ‘Bound’

Danielle Bowler
31 mins ago
12 mins