Business Maverick

Saudis Surprise Oil Market With Big Unilateral Production Cut

By Bloomberg 5 January 2021
Caption
Oil pumping jacks, also known as "nodding donkeys", operate in an oilfield near Neftekamsk, in the Republic of Bashkortostan, Russia, on Thursday, Nov. 19, 2020. The flaring coronavirus outbreak will be a key issue for OPEC+ when it meets at the end of the month to decide on whether to delay a planned easing of cuts early next year. Photographer: Andrey Rudakov/Bloomberg

Saudi Arabia surprised the oil market with a large reduction in its output in February and March, carrying a greater burden of OPEC+ cuts while others hold steady or make small increases.

The kingdom will make an extra cut of 1 million barrels a day, Saudi Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman said on Tuesday. That more than offsets the combined 75,000 barrel-a-day increase Russia and Kazakhstan will be allowed to make in each of those months. The rest of the group will hold output steady.

The Saudi pledge makes for a tighter market than traders had been anticipating and sent crude surging to a 10-month high in New York. It shows how worried the kingdom is about the impact of Europe’s resurgent coronavirus pandemic on oil demand, but also its determination to avoid a new price war with Russia.

Both countries get at least part of what they wanted — the additional price support desired by Riyadh and the production boost Moscow had been pushing. Still, the contortions that were necessary to secure a consensus after two days of OPEC+ talks show the fragility of the alliance.

The de-facto leaders of OPEC+ have different priorities, with Russia wanting to boost production before U.S. shale drillers fill the gap, while Saudi Arabia prefers to sacrifice volume in exchange for higher prices.

The agreement means the global market will get far less supply than traders had been expecting prior to this week. The OPEC+ meeting opened on Monday with a proposal from Russia for a 500,000 barrel a day output hike next month, which was opposed by most other members. The alliance had been scheduled to discuss similar-sized increases in March and April, but that plan has been superseded by the latest accord.

Oil prices surged, with West Texas Intermediate crude jumping as much as 5.3% to $50.13 a barrel in New York, the highest since Feb. 26.

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

BUSINESS MAVERICK ANALYSIS

Long-awaited pension reforms deal with only half of the problem

By Ruan Jooste

Year in Review

Business Person of the Year 2020: Lesetja Kganyago has a steady hand on the country’s bucks

Ed Stoddard
04 JAN
4 mins

Business Maverick

Business Person of the Year 2020: Runner-up – Martin Kingston

Sasha Planting
04 JAN
4 mins

NEWSDECK

News and reports from around the world

Last updated: 1 min ago

OPINIONISTA

Growth drivers point to a stellar 2021 and a sustained economic rebound
Roelof Botha 23 hours ago
3 mins

Burger King is called "Hungry Jack's" in Australia. This is due to one restaurant in Adelaide having already claimed the named Burger King.

BUSINESS MAVERICK

Land Bank financial crisis worsens as Auditor-General slams financial losses running into billions

Ray Mahlaka 03 JAN
4 mins

BUSINESS MAVERICK 168

Gorongosa Restoration Project: Changing lives, one organic bean at a time

Angus Begg
22 hours ago
7 mins

Business Maverick

Emerging Markets Start 2021 With a Record as Dollar Stumbles

Bloomberg
23 hours ago
2 mins

Business Maverick

Cartoon Tuesday by Rico

Rico
04 JAN
< 1 min

Business Maverick

Tesla Poised for Global Expansion After Just Missing 2020 Target

Bloomberg
04 JAN
4 mins

Business Maverick

Stocks to watch in 2021

Sasha Planting, Ed Stoddard, Ray Mahlaka, Ruan Jooste, Stephen Gunnion
31 DEC
12 mins