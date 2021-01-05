Business Maverick

NYSE Says No Longer Plans to Delist China Telco Giants

By Bloomberg 5 January 2021
U.S. flags fly half-mast in front of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., on Friday, Oct. 2, 2020. New York faced pressure as middle and high schools reopened, infection rates in virus hot spots rose further and the city's bond rating was cut by Moody's. Photographer: Michael Nagle/Bloomberg

The New York Stock Exchange said it no longer plans to delist China’s big three telecommunications companies, in a U-turn that came days after announcing the move to comply with a U.S. executive order.

Shares of China Mobile Ltd., China Telecom Corp. and China Unicom Hong Kong Ltd. rallied on the latest development, rising more than 6% in Hong Kong trading.
