The two outlets cited multiple sources as saying the ceremony to present the highest awards in the music industry may take place in March. The Recording Academy, which organizes the Grammys, did not immediately return a request for comment.
Los Angeles is experiencing a spike in coronavirus deaths and hospital admissions, while gyms, hair salons and restaurants have been shut down and residents urged to stay at home as much as possible.
Grammy organizers said late last year they were seeking to change the way the annual show was held, doing without audiences and the traditional red carpet. They also said they were looking at staging some performances in small outdoor venues rather than the large indoor Staples Center in downtown Los Angeles.
The annual Oscars ceremony was moved last year to April from late February because of the pandemic.
(Reporting by Jill Serjeant; Editing by Franklin Paul and Peter Cooney)
