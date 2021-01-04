Newsdeck

Nortje takes six wickets, Elgar scores 92 to put SAfrica in driving seat

By Reuters 4 January 2021
Caption
PORT ELIZABETH, SOUTH AFRICA - JANUARY 20: Anrich Nortje of South Africa b Dominic Bess of England during day 5 of the 3rd Test match between South Africa and England at St Georges Park on January 20, 2020 in Port Elizabeth, South Africa. (Photo by Ashley Vlotman/Gallo Images)

JOHANNESBURG, Jan 3 (Reuters) - South African seamer Anrich Nortje claimed a career-best six-wicket haul and opener Dean Elgar backed it up with an unbeaten 92 runs as the home team forged an early advantage over Sri Lanka on the opening day of the second test.

By Mark Gleeson

 

Nortje made full use of seamer-friendly conditions at The Wanderers Stadium for a return of 6-56 off 14.3 overs as Sri Lanka collapsed from 71-1 to be dismissed for 157 before tea on Sunday.

Elgar then set about consolidating the advantage as he moved tantalisingly close to a century at the close of play, steering South Africa to 148 for one wicket in reply – trailing by just nine runs.

Elgar, who resisted the temptation to push for his century in the final half hour’s play, featured in an unbeaten 114-run partnership for the second wicket with Rassie van der Dussen.

Sri Lanka won the toss and elected to bat, losing captain Dimuth Karunaratne cheaply to a rising ball from Nortje but with Kusal Perera looking to again set about the home bowling.

Perera has had a golden streak of form against South Africa over the last two series between the two countries and despite little foot movement, rushed to a half century off only 54 balls.

But one loose shot too many saw him perish on 60 and precipitate a procession of batsmen to and from the wicket.

Seamer Wiaan Mulder, brought belatedly into the home attack, took three wickets in 11 balls to see Sri Lanka slump to 80-4, after which Nortje bagged regular victims to complete a second test five-wicket haul.

Aiden Markram was the only South African to be dismissed in reply, caught behind for five, as debutant Asitha Fernando bagged a first test scalp.

A circumspect Van der Dussen took 26 balls to score his opening run but picked up the scoring tempo throughout the last session and will resume on 40 not out on Monday.

South Africa won last week’s first test in Pretoria by an innings and 45 runs and are looking to complete a 2-0 sweep of the brief series. (Reporting by Mark Gleeson; Editing by Hugh Lawson)

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

COVID-19

State expresses wish for February rollout of vaccines, will prioritise healthcare workers

By Greg Nicolson

Op-Ed

Vaccines for South Africa. Now

South Africa's Eminent Scientists
02 JAN
6 mins

OPINIONISTA

We need to adopt a survival and revival strategy to save South Africa’s independent news media

Mcebisi Jonas
11 hours ago
7 mins

NEWSDECK

News and reports from around the world

Last updated: 3 hours ago

OP-ED

The Covid-19 vaccine and the danger of creating false expectations
Barry Schoub 15 hours ago
5 mins

"For the happy man prayer is only a jumble of words until the day when sorrow comes to explain to him the sublime language by means of which he speaks to God." ~ Alexandre Dumas

OP-ED

Some roleplayers in the Middle East will miss Trump’s presidency

Phillip Van Niekerk 11 hours ago
12 mins

SAPS IN CRISIS

Jacobs vs Sitole: Legal ping-pong as national police commissioner doubles down on suspensions

Marianne Thamm
10 hours ago
4 mins

OPINIONISTA

The debt that can’t be measured, and the guilt that can’t be paid off

Inge Kühne
11 hours ago
21 mins

BOOK REVIEW

The Powerful and the Damned: A newspaperman’s account of his time in the Financial Times hot seat

Michael Katz
11 hours ago
4 mins

OPINIONISTA

Social media and you: In 2021, get off the hate spectrum

Marianne Thamm
10 hours ago
4 mins