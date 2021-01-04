Business Maverick

Brexit Pushes Most Europe Share Trading Off Top U.K. Venues

By Bloomberg 4 January 2021
Caption
Skyscrapers in the square mile financial district of the City of London, U.K., on Friday, Jan. 1, 2021. The U.K. completed its divorce from the European Union, leaving the bloc's single market and customs regime more than four years after the country voted for Brexit.

The three biggest venues in London that handle European shares saw almost all of this business shift into the European Union on the first trading day since Brexit.

Aquis Exchange Plc Chief Executive Officer Alasdair Haynes told Bloomberg TV on Monday that 99.6% of its European stock trading moved to its parallel venue in Paris. Cboe Europe saw 90% shift to its Amsterdam venue, while 92% of such trades on London Stock Exchange Group Plc’s Turquoise platforms were inside the bloc by 3 p.m. in London. The moves represent about 4.6 billion euros ($5.6 billion) of trades, according to data from Cboe Global Markets Inc.

“Europe has clearly won the battle for its own share trading,” Haynes said. The shift “is a spectacular own goal as Britain is now losing its very strong position in trading of European equities in London,” he said.

The City of London lost its rights to access the single market on Dec. 31 and the EU has not permitted investors inside the bloc to trade shares in companies such as Airbus SE and BNP Paribas SA from the U.K.

Display Adverts

Haynes said he is pessimistic about the EU granting trading rights through the equivalence process, citing Switzerland’s troubles on the same issue in 2019. After Boris Johnson struck a Brexit trade deal on Dec. 24, the two sides outlined a March deadline for a memorandum of understanding around the regulation of financial services, a key driver of the U.K. economy.

“The talk of equivalence being granted in the next few months is in dreamland,” said Haynes. “It will take years if ever to get equivalence.”

Brexit Deficit

Read more on how equivalence affects post-Brexit banking

“A deal is all well and good but when it comes to share trading, markets can expect an intense game of cat and mouse between EU and U.K. rule makers,” said Chris Hollands, head of Europe and North America at TradingScreen, a technology provider to asset managers.

Britain will change its rules to attract issuers and investors to the U.K. market but won’t necessarily be enough to bring EU share trading back to London, according to Haynes.

“This horse has bolted so far it’s now in a different stable,” he said. “To get it back you have to do something pretty revolutionary.”

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

BUSINESS MAVERICK

Land Bank financial crisis worsens as Auditor-General slams financial losses running into billions

By Ray Mahlaka

Year in Review

Business Person of the Year 2020: Lesetja Kganyago has a steady hand on the country’s bucks

Ed Stoddard
6 hours ago
4 mins

Business Maverick

Tesla Poised for Global Expansion After Just Missing 2020 Target

Bloomberg
19 hours ago
4 mins

NEWSDECK

News and reports from around the world

Last updated: 2 hours ago

Business Maverick

Stocks to watch in 2021
Sasha Planting, Ed Stoddard, Ray Mahlaka, Ruan Jooste, Stephen Gunnion 31 DEC
12 mins

Princeton barred women from its astronomy graduate programme until 1975.

OPINIONISTA

The one thing, above all, SA needs to get right in 2021. And it’s not what you think it is

Tim Cohen 31 DEC
4 mins

COVID-19

State expresses wish for February rollout of vaccines, will prioritise healthcare workers

Greg Nicolson
03 JAN
4 mins

Business Maverick 168

Looking at your money with 2020 hindsight

Neesa Moodley
03 JAN
5 mins

Business Maverick

OPEC+ Emerges From 2020 Chaos to Face Delicate Balancing Act

Bloomberg
03 JAN
4 mins

BOOK REVIEW

The Powerful and the Damned: A newspaperman’s account of his time in the Financial Times hot seat

Michael Katz
03 JAN
4 mins

Business Maverick

Valuation Caution Returns as Emerging Markets Face 2021 Reality

Bloomberg
03 JAN
5 mins