Newsdeck

Soccer-Bayern retain top spot with comeback 5-2 win over Mainz

By Reuters 3 January 2021
Caption
STUTTGART, GERMANY - NOVEMBER 28: Robert Lewandowski of FC Bayern Muenchen controls the ball during the Bundesliga match between VfB Stuttgart and FC Bayern Muenchen at Mercedes-Benz Arena on November 28, 2020 in Stuttgart, Germany. (Photo by Matthias Hangst/Getty Images)

MUNICH, Germany, Jan 3 (Reuters) - Bayern Munich returned from the two-week long Christmas break looking rusty before they fired on all cylinders as they fought back from two goals down to beat second-bottom Mainz 5-2 in a rip-roaring Bundesliga contest on Sunday.

The result left Bayern on 33 points from 14 games, two more than second-placed RB Leipzig who were 1-0 winners at Vfb Stuttgart on Saturday.

The German title holders trailed 2-0 at halftime before they looked the part as Robert Lewandowski continued his scoring run with a late brace which took his tally to 22 goals in all competitions.

Jonathan Burkardt fired Mainz ahead against the run of play with a superb finish from 15 metres after he shook off Jerome Boateng and Alexander Hack made it 2-0 with a thumping header from Daniel Brosinski’s cross.

Danny Latza missed a gilt-edged chance to add a third for Mainz shortly after the break when his shot was pushed on to the post by Bayern goalkeeper Manuel Neuer and the visitors were swiftly punished as the home side hit top gear.

Joshua Kimmich pulled one back with a close-range header as Lewandowski nodded a Serge Gnabry cross into his path before Leroy Sane equalised with a scorcher from 20 metres into the bottom right corner.

The visitors again came agonisingly close to stunning Bayern as Robin Quaison rattled the underside of the bar with a long-range thunderbolt and once again ruthless Bayern took advantage instantly.

Halftime substitute Niklas Suele turned the tide when he volleyed home from inside the area through a forest of bodies before Lewandowski forced Mainz into submission.

The winner of the 2020 FIFA Best Player award converted a penalty after Leandro Barreiro brought down Gnabry with a late tackle and then bundled in a Thomas Mueller cross as Mainz collapsed in the final 20 minutes.

Earlier on Sunday, Borussia Dortmund broke back into the top four after goals from Manuel Akanji and England forward Jadon Sancho gave them a 2-0 home win over sixth-placed Wolfsburg. (Writing by Zoran Milosavljevic; Editing by Pritha Sarkar)

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

Op-Ed

Vaccines for South Africa. Now

By South Africa's Eminent Scientists

OP-ED

Some roleplayers in the Middle East will miss Trump’s presidency

Phillip Van Niekerk
2 hours ago
12 mins

OPINIONISTA

We need to adopt a survival and revival strategy to save South Africa’s independent news media

Mcebisi Jonas
2 hours ago
7 mins

NEWSDECK

News and reports from around the world

Last updated: 56 mins ago

OP-ED

The Covid-19 vaccine and the danger of creating false expectations
Barry Schoub 6 hours ago
5 mins

The ancient Greeks believed trousers to be "ridiculous". The Romans shunned them on account of only barbarians wearing the garment.

SAPS IN CRISIS

Jacobs vs Sitole: Legal ping-pong as national police commissioner doubles down on suspensions

Marianne Thamm 2 hours ago
4 mins

OPINIONISTA

The debt that can’t be measured, and the guilt that can’t be paid off

Inge Kühne
2 hours ago
21 mins

BOOK REVIEW

The Powerful and the Damned: A newspaperman’s account of his time in the Financial Times hot seat

Michael Katz
2 hours ago
4 mins

OPINIONISTA

The unfinished business of 2020

Paul Hoffman
2 hours ago
6 mins

BUSINESS MAVERICK

Land Bank financial crisis worsens as Auditor-General slams financial losses running into billions

Ray Mahlaka
2 hours ago
4 mins