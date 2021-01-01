A law enforcement officer crosses a deserted road in Hillbrow. Photo / Shiraaz Mohamed.

Hillbrow on New Year’s Eve is usually a hive of activity, coupled with flying projectiles from balconies, except when there’s a pandemic, as Daily Maverick discovered after spending the night with the SAPS enforcing Lockdown Level 3 regulations.

The streets of Hillbrow were eerily quiet on New Year’s Eve save for the occasional homeless person and the flashing lights of police vehicles on patrol.

Revellers seeing out 2020 stayed safely off the streets choosing instead to shout festive wishes from their balconies as the clock struck midnight.

Fireworks went off and police armed with shotguns were on alert as they kept a watchful eye on the residents. Several gunshots were heard going off amidst the sounds of the fireworks. A few streets gave evidence that people had thrown things off their balconies but all in all, it was a quiet evening in Hillbrow.

“The day is still very young but the boots are still on the ground, and we will continue until the early hours of the morning.” These were the words of Gauteng Provincial Commissioner Lieutenant General Elias Mawela as he addressed members of the media in Hillbrow, shortly after midnight.

Mawela commented, “Here in Hillbrow, to me, thus far. Mission is accomplished. What is it that we wanted to achieve? Peace, harmony and people enjoying themselves without being violent. Thus far we have achieved that. We did not have any conflict with the people. We wish that the people can continue to behave in the manner in which they are behaving so that we don’t have unnecessary fatalities.”

Earlier on and ahead of the 9pm curfew, Mawela, together with MEC for Community Safety Faith Mazibuko and other high ranking officials visited roadblocks in Woodmead and Fourways. Operation O Kae Molao/Safer Festive Season Operation saw the arrests of several people for contravening the Covid-19 Level 3 lockdown regulations.

In Woodmead, cars stood lined up after being pulled over. People and cars were searched for alcohol, contraband and weapons. A few alcohol arrests were made.

Some motorists were unaware of the roadblock ahead of them as traffic piled up on William Nicol Road in Fourways. Several were curious as to why traffic had backed up while others were concerned that being stuck in the roadblock meant they would be breaking the curfew. Several people were arrested for alcohol-related offences while one was arrested for contravening the arms and ammunition act after police found a large amount of ammunition in his boot. By 9.20pm the activity at the roadblock had quieted down and the amount of cars on the road had dropped significantly.

Meanwhile on New Year’s morning, Chris Hani Baragwanath Hospital reported on its Facebook page that for the first time in its history, there were no patients in its trauma rescue area. The post displayed four pictures of empty beds in their trauma unit.

A statement issued by the SAPS, volumes of alcohol were confiscated in different incidents around Soweto. People drinking on the streets abandoned their alcohol and fled when police patrols approached them.

The statement also reported that about 280 arrests were made in the JHB District, which includes JHB North, Hillbrow, JHB Central and Soweto. Of the 280, 218 people were arrested for contravention of the Disaster Management Act. A majority of the arrests were for breaking curfew, transporting and dealing in alcohol and failure to wear a mask in a public space.

Other arrests were for possession of drugs, drinking in public, possession of a suspected stolen vehicle, possession of a hijacked vehicle and possession of a hijacked trailer. DM