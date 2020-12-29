MATTERS OF OBSESSION

Marc Shoul (Part Four): ‘Time Between’

By Maverick Life Editors 29 December 2020

Grace, Riverlea, Johannesburg, South Africa, 24 April 2020

The South African photographer has spent years capturing the people, moments and the streets of our country and beyond. Here is his most recent essay, selected images from 'Time Between', taken during lockdown.

Onlookers witness members of the South African Police Service confiscate goods from illegal street sellers during the Coronavirus lockdown, Hillbrow, Johannesburg, South Africa, 21 April 2020 (Photograph Marc Shoul/Panos)
Fogging, Sandhurst, Johannesburg, South Africa, 2 June 2020 (Photograph Marc Shoul/Panos)
Parktown, Johannesburg, South Africa, 21 April 2020 (Photograph Marc Shoul/Panos)
Members of the South African Police Service confiscate goods from illegal street traders during the Coronavirus lockdown, Hillbrow, Johannesburg, South Africa, 21 April 2020 (Photograph Marc Shoul/Panos)
People wait for their turn to enter Alex Mall, Alexandra, Johannesburg, South Africa, 1 April 2020 (Photograph Marc Shoul/Panos)
During the last days of lockdown level 4, Booysens, Johannesburg, South Africa, 31 May 2020 (Photograph Marc Shoul/Panos)
Thulani, street side mechanic and aspiring musician, plays his guitar through an amplifier in the back of his truck, during the Coronavirus lockdown, Diepkloof, Soweto, South Africa, 26 April 2020 (Photograph Marc Shoul/Panos)
A young lady rolls her eyes as she gets teased by a patrolling army officer, during lockdown due to Coronavirus, Alexander, Johannesburg, South Africa, 2020 (Photograph Marc Shoul/Panos)
A chained dog barks at South African Defence and Police forces while on a sting operation, Zamimpilo Informal Settlement , Johannesburg, South Africa, 14 April 2020 (Photograph Marc Shoul/Panos)
Alexander, Johannesburg, South Africa, 10 April 2020 (Photograph Marc Shoul/Panos)
Bhanis Cycles, Orange Grove, Johannesburg, South Africa, 16 July 2020 (Photograph Marc Shoul/Panos)
Pimville, Soweto, South Africa, 4 April 2020 (Photograph Marc Shoul/Panos)
L to R, Thihu, Lidia and David, Diepsloot, Johannesburg, South Africa, 6 April 2020 (Photograph Marc Shoul/Panos) DM/ ML
Gallery

All Comments 4

