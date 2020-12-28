Dr. Joseph Varon hugs and comforts a patient in the COVID-19 intensive care unit (ICU) during Thanksgiving at the United Memorial Medical Center on November 26, 2020 in Houston, Texas. According to reports, Texas has reached over 1,220,000 cases, including over 21,500 deaths. (Photo by Go Nakamura/Getty Images)
As the year draws to an end, here is a striking yet incomplete gallery of images from around the world.
Destroyed buildings are visible a day after a massive explosion occurred at the port on Aug. 5, 2020 in Beirut, Lebanon. (Photo by Daniel Carde/Getty Images)
Destroyed buildings are visible a day after a massive explosion occurred at the port on Aug. 5, 2020 in Beirut, Lebanon. (Photo by Daniel Carde/Getty Images)
Artist and musician Raymond Essayan plays a piano he partly sculpted into the shape of a grand piano from the rubble in a destroyed building while shooting a music video for the piece he wrote to be released in dedication to Beirut after the past week’s explosion on August 14, 2020 in Beirut, Lebanon. (Photo by Chris McGrath/Getty Images)
Thai students wear face masks and sit at desks with plastic screens used for social distancing at the Wat Khlong Toey School on August 10, 2020 in Bangkok, Thailand. (Photo by Lauren DeCicca/Getty Images)
Grade 7 students during their in-class session two days after the school’s resumption on September 30, 2020 in Harare, Zimbabwe. (Photo by Tafadzwa Ufumeli/Getty Images)
Customers sit inside perspex cubicles to assist social distancing in the wholesalers auction room at the Multiflora (PTY) Ltd. Flower Market in Johannesburg, South Africa, on Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020. Photographer: Waldo Swiegers/Bloomberg via Getty Images
Presumptive Democratic presidential nominee former Vice President Joe Biden invites his running mate Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) to the stage to deliver remarks at the Alexis Dupont High School on August 12, 2020 in Wilmington, Delaware. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)
Presumptive Democratic presidential nominee former Vice President Joe Biden and his running mate Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) arrive to deliver remarks at the Alexis Dupont High School on August 12, 2020 in Wilmington, Delaware. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)
Presumptive Democratic presidential nominee former Vice President Joe Biden puts his mask back on after delivering remarks following a coronavirus briefing with health experts at the Hotel DuPont on August 13, 2020 in Wilmington, Delaware. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)
Naomi Osaka of Japan wears a protective face mask with the name, Ahmaud Arbery stenciled on it after winning her Women’s Singles third round match against Marta Kostyuk of the Ukraine on Day Five of the 2020 US Open at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on September 04, 2020 in the Queens borough of New York City. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)
A fly briefly lands on head of U.S. Vice President Mike Pence during in the vice presidential debate against Democratic vice presidential nominee Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) at the University of Utah on October 7, 2020 in Salt Lake City, Utah. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)
Rudy Giuliani speaks to the press about various lawsuits related to the 2020 election, inside the Republican National Committee headquarters on November 19, 2020 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)
EFF President Julius Malema appears at Randburg Magistrate’s Court on October 13, 2020 in Randburg, South Africa. (Photo by Gallo Images/Sharon Seretlo)
People stand in the fountain as they celebrate in Washington Square Park after it was announced that Democratic nominee Joe Biden would be the next U.S. President on November 7, 2020 in New York City. (Photo by Stephanie Keith/Getty Images)
Shudufhadzo Musida (24) is currently a student currently pursuing a BA Honours in International Relations at the University of Witwatersrand. She is from Ha-Masia in Limpopo is the new Miss SA 2020 with Thato Mosehle (25) a medical doctor currently completing her internship from Klerksdorp in the North West second and Natasha Joubert (23) is a Public Relations Officer from Centurion, Tshwane in Gauteng third. photo: Jaco Marais
A wedding is held outside the registry office on October 26, 2020 in Melbourne, Australia. (Photo by Asanka Ratnayake/Getty Images)
A home burns as the sun sets behind smoke and flames during the Bobcat Fire on September 18, 2020 in Juniper Hills, California. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images)
A ship passes beneath the Bay Bridge as smoke from various wildfires burning across Northern California mixes with the marine layer, blanketing San Francisco in darkness and an orange glow on September 9, 2020 in San Francisco, California. (Photo by Philip Pacheco/Getty Images)
People listen to a speaker at a Black Lives Matters (BLM) protest in a park in Brooklyn on September 24, 2020 in New York City. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)
Lebohang Manyama of South Africa during the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations Qualifier match between South Africa and Sao Tome and Principe at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium on November 16, 2020 in Port Elizabeth, South Africa. (Photo by Steve Haag/Gallo Images)
A sign indicates keeping a safe distance on November 10, 2020 in Cambridge, England. England entered a second national coronavirus lockdown on 5th November. (Photo by Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images)
Doctor Concetta Toccio checks a Covid-19 home patient on November 25, 2020 in Florence, Italy. Italy’s Special Continuity Care Units (USCA) were created in 2020 to carry out home activities for COVID-19 patients. (Photo by Gianluca Panella/Getty Images)
A medical staff member Stephanie takes a short nap in nursing station in the COVID-19 intensive care unit (ICU) at the United Memorial Medical Center on December 14, 2020 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Go Nakamura/Getty Images)
Sandra Lindsay, left, a nurse at Long Island Jewish Medical Center, is inoculated with the COVID-19 vaccine by Dr. Michelle Chester, December 14, 2020 in the Queens borough of New York City. (Photo by Mark Lennihan – Pool/Getty Images)
From left, medical staff members Kirbie Standley, Gabriel Cervera Rodriguez, Diana Escalante, Quantavia Love, and Ladarious Styles dance to a Christmas song at nursing station in the COVID-19 intensive care unit (ICU) at the United Memorial Medical Center on December 10, 2020 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Go Nakamura/Getty Images)
Models wear creations by Guinea Bisau designer Bibas during an outdoor show for Dakar Fashion Week on December 12, 2020 just outside Dakar, Senegal.(Photo by Finbarr O’Reilly/Getty Images)
Former President Jacob Zuma, at the Zondo Commission on November 17, 2020 in Johannesburg, South Africa. (Photo by Gallo Images/Sharon Seretlo)
Mounted police during beach closures in Durban, South Africa on December 16, 2020. (Photo by Gallo Images/Darren Stewart)
A woman walks through the city centre on December 07, 2020 in Manchester, United Kingdom. (Photo by Christopher Furlong/Getty Images) A warm thank you to Kim McCarthy from Gallo Images for her generous help in the production of this image selection. DM/ ML
