- Hong Kong Exchange Shares Fall After Ant IPO Is Pulled. It’s a blow to the Hong Kong bourse, which was expecting the IPO to boost share sales to a decade high.
- China Tells Ant It Can’t Go Public Until Capital Shortfall Fixed. The company will have to boost capital and reapply for national licenses before the sale can go ahead.
- Jack Ma’s Wealth Drops $3 Billion After Ant Group IPO Freeze. The plunge in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd., which owns a third of Ant, has reduced Ma’s fortune.
- Bankers Reel as Ant IPO Collapse Threatens $400 Million Payday. Banks such as Citigroup Inc. and Morgan Stanley were poised for a massive windfall.
- Ant’s IPO Suspension Shows It’s Too Big to Fail Now: China Today. For China, safeguarding the financial system takes precedence over Ma’s IPO plans.
- What Does Ant Group IPO Freeze Mean for Investors? (Video)
- From Bloomberg Opinion: Jack Ma’s Blunt Words Just Cost Him $35 Billion: Shuli Ren
- Chart: Ant was set for a record IPO, topping Saudi Aramco’s deal in 2019 and Alibaba’s own listing in 2014:
|Ant By the Numbers: Bigger Than Finland’s GDP; Lucky Eights
|Ant Said to Close Hong Kong IPO Books Early as Demand Soars
|Jack Ma Wealth Surges Above Walmart Heirs’ With Record Ant IPO
|Ant’s $320 Billion IPO Valuation Puts It at High End of Peers
|The Pessimist’s Guide to Jack Ma’s Record-Breaking Ant Group IPO
|Jack Ma’s Ant IPO Lures $3 Trillion of Bids in Retail Frenzy