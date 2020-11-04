Business Maverick

Here’s Everything You Need to Know About Ant Group’s Pulled IPO

By Bloomberg 4 November 2020

China’s shocking decision to halt Ant Group Co.’s initial public offering is reverberating across financial markets, sending Hong Kong shares lower and raising questions about the future of Jack Ma’s fintech juggernaut.

Here are the latest developments on the 11th-hour scrapping of what was poised to be the world’s biggest IPO, worth $34.5 billion:
Ant Rules
Ant By the Numbers: Bigger Than Finland’s GDP; Lucky Eights
Ant Said to Close Hong Kong IPO Books Early as Demand Soars
Jack Ma Wealth Surges Above Walmart Heirs’ With Record Ant IPO
Ant’s $320 Billion IPO Valuation Puts It at High End of Peers
The Pessimist’s Guide to Jack Ma’s Record-Breaking Ant Group IPO
Jack Ma’s Ant IPO Lures $3 Trillion of Bids in Retail Frenzy
