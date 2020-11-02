COVID-19

WHO chief says he is identified as contact of COVID-19 positive person

By Reuters 2 November 2020

epa08747767 Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Director General of the World Health Organization (WHO), speaks during a visit of the Presidents of the Swiss Federal Chambers, at the World Health Organization (WHO) headquarters in Geneva, Switzerland, 15 October 2020. EPA-EFE/MARTIAL TREZZINI

Nov 1 (Reuters) - World Health Organization Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said on Sunday that he had been identified as a contact of someone who tested positive for COVID-19, but added that he was feeling well and did not have any symptoms.

“I have been identified as a contact of someone who has tested positive for #COVID19. I am well and without symptoms but will self-quarantine over the coming days, in line with @WHO protocols, and work from home,” Tedros said in a tweet. (Reporting by Shubham Kalia; Editing by Richard Chang)

