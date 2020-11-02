Fauci, the country’s leading infectious-disease expert who is director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, has taken issue with Trump’s repeated assertions that the U.S. fight against the virus was “rounding the turn” when in fact tens of thousands of people are being infected daily.
“We’re in for a whole lot of hurt. It’s not a good situation,” Fauci told The Washington Post on Friday. “All the stars are aligned in the wrong place as you go into the fall and winter season, with people congregating at home indoors. You could not possibly be positioned more poorly.”
When Trump defended his handling of the virus at a late-night campaign rally at Opa-Locka airport in the Miami area, a “Fire Fauci” chant broke out.
In response to the chant, Trump said: “Don’t tell anybody, but let me wait until a little bit after the election.”
Election Day is on Tuesday, with Trump trailing Democratic rival Joe Biden in opinion polls.
Fauci is one of the most popular health experts in the United States, a fact that Trump has cited in the past to avoid getting into tangles with him. (Reporting By Steve Holland; Editing Lincoln Feast.)
"I didn’t like anything but the sarcophagus." ~ Graffiti carved in the pyramids by ancient Romans
Comments - share your knowledge and experience
Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.
Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.
No Comments, yet