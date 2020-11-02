Business Maverick

Honda Joins Fiat in Paying Tesla for Europe C02 Compliance

By Bloomberg 2 November 2020
Caption
Honda Motor Co. CR-V sports utility vehicles (SUV) bound for shipment at a port in Yokohama, Japan, on Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020. Japans exports fell by the smallest margin in seven months in September in another sign that the pandemics hit on global trade is easing. Photographer: Toru Hanai/Bloomberg

Honda Motor Co. joined Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV in pooling its fleet with Tesla Inc.’s to comply with emissions standards for passenger cars in Europe this year.

Honda was newly added as of last week to a European Commission filing in which manufacturers declare their intent to jointly meet greenhouse-gas emissions standards. The Japanese automaker’s entry into the other two companies’ pooled fleet won’t change the conditions of a three-year agreement reached with Tesla in 2019, a Fiat Chrysler spokesman said.

It’s unclear how much money Honda is paying to join a pool populated by Tesla’s all-electric fleet. Selling regulatory credits to other carmakers has been a boon to the Model 3 maker, bringing in almost $1.2 billion of revenue this year.

Giving Credit

Tougher European Union rules took effect this year that force manufacturers to reduce the average emissions of their cars sold in the region to 95 grams of CO2 per kilometer, or face hefty fines. As a result, companies have been introducing new plug-in hybrid and fully electric models, and those that are at risk of falling short of compliance have paired up with peers that are better positioned.

Display Adverts

Last week, Volvo Cars announced it will overachieve in meeting the regulations and allow Ford Motor Co. to pool with its fleet for an undisclosed sum. Fiat Chrysler Chief Executive Officer Mike Manley told analysts during an Oct. 28 earnings call that the company was locked into an agreement to pay Tesla through next year for its help meeting emissions standards.

Underwhelming sales of Honda e electric cars probably contributed to the carmaker needing help to achieve compliance in Europe, Matthias Schmidt, an independent auto analyst in Berlin, wrote in a blog post. Tesla is likely to mount a big fourth-quarter sales push helped in part by exports to Europe from its plant in China, he said, allowing the company to assist both Fiat Chrysler and Honda.

A Honda spokesperson said that pooling with Tesla and Fiat Chrysler is an additional measure to comply beyond launching the e and hybrid versions of its CR-V and Jazz models.

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

BUSINESS MAVERICK

Eskom’s quandary – load shedding or crippling charges?

By Ruan Jooste

OPINIONISTA

Mining company – and KZN government – have a lot to answer for after assassination of activist Fikile Ntshangase

Mary de Haas
9 hours ago
4 mins

Business Maverick

Alibaba’s Secret Three-Year Experiment to Remake the Factory

Bloomberg
17 hours ago
2 mins

NEWSDECK

News and reports from around the world

Last updated: 34 mins ago

BUSINESS MAVERICK

Covid-19 vaccine could be made in SA
Sasha Planting 7 hours ago
2 mins

Elon Musk has specifically written into their spacesuit designers' contract that they "must look badass".

OPINIONISTA

Business Highlights of the Week: Altron, Value Capital, Consolidated Infrastructure, MTN, Famous Brands

Stephen Gunnion 24 hours ago
5 mins

Sponsored Content

SA inching ever closer to fiscal cliff following medium-term budget

Old Mutual Investment Group
6 hours ago
3 mins

BUSINESS MAVERICK 168 OP-ED

Casting freedom in a different light

Sasha Planting
23 hours ago
3 mins

BUSINESS MAVERICK: E-COMMERCE

Prosus proposes epic share buy-back programme 

Sasha Planting
30 OCT
3 mins

Business Maverick

South Africa’s airline business gets a Lift

Ray Mahlaka
30 OCT
2 mins

Business Maverick

The R161-million SMS: FSCA slaps world’s second-largest fine on Jooste for Steinhoff insider trading

Sasha Planting
30 OCT
3 mins