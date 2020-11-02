Newsdeck

Europe to provide Mozambique with $116 million in virus aid

By Reuters 2 November 2020
Caption
Illustrative image | Sources: EPA-EFE/EUGENE GARCIA | EPA-EFE/RICARDO FRANCO

MAPUTO, Nov 2 (Reuters) - The European Union (EU) has agreed to provide Mozambique with 100 million euros ($116.30 million) in coronavirus-related aid, EU Ambassador Antonio Sanchez-Benedito Gaspar said on Monday.

The EU cut off direct budget support to Mozambique in 2016 after the country revealed the existence of hefty state-guaranteed loans that it had not previously disclosed. A number of other donors including the International Monetary Fund also halted aid to Mozambique.

Sanchez-Benedito Gaspar told a press conference in the capital Maputo that the agreement had “different characteristics” to the direct budget support the EU used to provide, and was focused specifically on helping with the socio-economic consequences of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We are happy to have carried out this specific two-year program, for an amount of 100 million euros,” he said, adding the agreement was covered by monitoring and transparency clauses.

Mozambique had reported 13,130 cases of the coronavirus as of Monday, with 94 deaths. ($1 = 0.8598 euros) (Reporting by Manuel Mucari; Editing by Emma Rumney and Sonya Hepinstall)

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

BUSINESS MAVERICK

Covid-19 vaccine could be made in SA

By Sasha Planting

BUSINESS MAVERICK OP-ED

Elon Musk’s satellites start delivering the internet

Toby Shapshak
8 mins ago
3 mins

OPINIONISTA

We’re (nearly) all activists now – but if you’re not one, please stand aside

Lwando Xaso
5 mins ago
3 mins

NEWSDECK

News and reports from around the world

Last updated: 34 mins ago

BUSINESS MAVERICK 168

Dark kitchens are seeing the light
Elna Schütz 17 mins ago
4 mins

Elon Musk has specifically written into their spacesuit designers' contract that they "must look badass".

Maverick Citizen Eastern Cape

Death threats, protests and rubber bullets as Butterworth residents struggle for water

Estelle Ellis 10 mins ago
4 mins

MAVERICK CITIZEN

Blessing Eco Preparatory School – hope for children of the forgotten

Zukiswa Pikoli
19 mins ago
3 mins

BUSINESS MAVERICK 168

Murky new world of South African coal

Ed Stoddard
12 mins ago
5 mins

MAVERICK CITIZEN OP-ED

KwaZulu-Natal mining murders: Death stalks community land activists

Nolundi Luwaya
29 mins ago
5 mins

Maverick Citizen Eastern Cape

Nelson Mandela Bay nurses robbed ‘again and again’ as thugs demand Covid-19 protection money

Estelle Ellis
27 mins ago
9 mins