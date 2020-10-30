Business Maverick

South Africa’s airline business gets a Lift

By Ray Mahlaka 30 October 2020

Lift, backed by kulula.com founder Gidon Novick, is set to take to the skies in December 2020. The name Lift beat ‘Djyrynie’, ‘Planey McPlaneface’ and ‘Gravy Plane’ as the preferred branding for the new airline.

A new domestic airline, backed by kulula.com founder and former Comair CEO Gidon Novick, will take to South Africa’s skies in December 2020, bearing the brand name Lift. 

Novick asked members of the public to suggest names for the new operation and — after more than 25,000 suggestions were received — Lift emerged as the winner. “Ubuntu Air” and “FlyMzansi” were among the most common suggestions. 

“‘Djyrynie’ and ‘Planey McPlaneface’ were never going to fly, while ‘Gravy Plane’ must have confused us with another airline!” commented Novick in a statement. 

Display Adverts

The new airline is a partnership between aviation company Global Aviation, Novick and former Uber executive Jonathan Ayache.

A group of thus-far unnamed industry specialists has joined the team. Novick raised eyebrows a few months ago when he announced his plans to start an airline when the industry was enduring a torrid time due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Aviation experts, including the International Air Transport Association, expect air travel across sub-Saharan Africa and outside the continent to remain subdued but start to recover in the next three years. But Novick believes the pandemic has turned the aviation industry upside down and paved the way for a new business model to emerge – one that is “customer-obsessed”. 

The pandemic has made starting a new airline from scratch affordable, especially when it comes to acquiring aircraft at a discount, entering into aircraft maintenance contracts and hiring skilled people, some of whom have been retrenched. 

“It’s been a tough year for so many and the airline industry is in a mess,” noted Novick. “We want our new airline to be a collaboration with all South Africans and a statement of optimism. This naming process proved to us once again how very resilient, creative and inspiring South Africans are.”

Eight individuals from around SA all submitted Lift as a name. “The Lift team had open conversations with all the finalists, and everyone agreed to share the prize. Each will receive their portion of a year’s flights. Their names will also be inscribed on the body of the first plane that takes to the air.” One of the eight winners said of the word Lift:

“To me, it is a statement of opportunity, optimism and freedom: to revisit places known, explore places new, find business and reconnect with family.” The airline is expected to fly domestic routes, which might include routes between Cape Town, Joburg and Durban. 

With the naming complete, Novick said the focus would be on finalising pre-launch activities, such as getting the booking system up and running, completing crew training and doing marketing. DM/BM

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

All Comments 2

    • Business Maverick

    The R161-million SMS: FSCA slaps world’s second-largest fine on Jooste for Steinhoff insider trading

    By Sasha Planting

    BUSINESS MAVERICK: E-COMMERCE

    Prosus proposes epic share buy-back programme 

    Sasha Planting
    30 OCT
    3 mins

    Business Maverick

    South Africa’s airline business gets a Lift

    Ray Mahlaka
    30 OCT
    2 mins

    NEWSDECK

    News and reports from around the world

    Last updated: 30 OCT

    BUSINESS MAVERICK

    Tito Mboweni and Pravin Gordhan defend R10.5-billion bailout for SAA
    Ray Mahlaka 29 OCT
    3 mins

    Bern, Switzerland has an old statue of a person eating babies. Nobody understands exactly why it's there.

    BUSINESS MAVERICK

    How the mini budget relaxed exchange controls

    Sasha Planting 29 OCT
    4 mins

    National Council of Provinces & Prasa Looting

    Officials say no contingency plans for train commuters

    Bheki C. Simelane
    30 OCT
    4 mins

    BUSINESS MAVERICK

    Covid lockdown highlights the need to bring Wills Act into the digital age

    Ruan Jooste
    29 OCT
    3 mins

    Business Maverick

    Will financial repression ever become South Africa’s get-out-of-jail-free card?

    Sharon Wood
    29 OCT
    5 mins

    Mini Budget 2020

    Tito holds the line but gives SAA R10.5-billion bailout

    Sasha Planting
    28 OCT
    4 mins

    DAYS OF ZONDO

    State Capture weaponised: Inquiry told of dodgy deals at Denel

    Erin Bates
    29 OCT
    6 mins