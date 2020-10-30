Crosswords

Crossed Out – Saturday, 31 October 2020

By Gonzo 30 October 2020

Welcome to Daily Maverick's crossword. The crossword itself is interactive, meaning you can fill it in on your screen. The blue highlight indicates whether you are typing in across or down. Click on the "i" to remove error checking as you go. We hope you enjoy it! Found a bug? Let us know by emailing [email protected] Please bear with us while we test out various tech platforms for your crossword. We are getting there! NOTE: You cannot save your progress, so please grab your coffee and don't close this tab before you're done! We hope to have a new system up and running soon that will fix this (and then some).

Click here for your answers

Business Maverick

The R161-million SMS: FSCA slaps world’s second-largest fine on Jooste for Steinhoff insider trading

By Sasha Planting

Zim First Ladies are forever

President Mnangagwa’s wife and son fingered in gold smuggling syndicate

Frank Chikowore
15 hours ago
4 mins

Maverick Citizen Op-ed

Prevention has to be a priority for all diseases, not just the pandemic of the moment

Gavin Churchyard
20 hours ago
4 mins

NEWSDECK

News and reports from around the world

Last updated: 30 OCT

NEWSFLASH

Nathi Mthethwa selects a new cricket board to be chaired by Judge Zak Yacoob
Craig Ray 30 OCT
3 mins

"Don't tell me the sky's the limit when there are footprints on the moon." ~ Paul Brandt

LETTER FROM AMERICA

Democracy is on the line in the United States

Nic Dawes 24 hours ago
5 mins

Parliament

Land Bank push for more billions raises doubt about MTBPS commitments, including public wage chill

Marianne Merten
29 OCT
5 mins

STATE OF AMERICA

US hits one-day record with over 87,000 Covid-19 infections

An Wentzel
30 OCT
4 mins

GROUNDUP

Rondebosch Golf Club lease renewal under fire from housing activists

Liezl Human for GroundUp
22 hours ago
2 mins

CORONAVIRUS WEEKLY DIGEST #8

Mini budget puts recovery plan into action, Ramaphosa downplays lockdown rumours and matrics get ready for exams

Christi Nortier
30 OCT
4 mins