‘You are not Zlatan, don’t challenge the virus,’ Ibrahimovic tells public

By Reuters 29 October 2020
Swedish soccer player Zlatan Ibrahimovic greets fans before the FIFA World Cup 2018 group F preliminary round soccer match between Germany and Mexico in Moscow, Russia, 17 June 2018. EPA-EFE/SERGEI ILNITSKY

MILAN, Oct 29 (Reuters) - AC Milan forward Zlatan Ibrahimovic, recently recovered from a COVID-19 infection, has joined an information campaign, telling the public in his irreverent style to respect social distancing and wear a mask.

“The virus challenged me and I won,” he said. “But you are not Zlatan, don’t challenge the virus.

“Use your head, respect the rules: distance and mask, always. We’ll win!”

The video was posted on the website and social media accounts of the Lombardy region which has seen a surge in COVID-19 cases.

Despite missing two games after testing positive, the 39-year-old Swede is Serie A’s leading scorer with six goals.

(Writing by Brian Homewood Editing by Toby Davis)

