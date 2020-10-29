“The virus challenged me and I won,” he said. “But you are not Zlatan, don’t challenge the virus.
“Use your head, respect the rules: distance and mask, always. We’ll win!”
The video was posted on the website and social media accounts of the Lombardy region which has seen a surge in COVID-19 cases.
Despite missing two games after testing positive, the 39-year-old Swede is Serie A’s leading scorer with six goals.
(Writing by Brian Homewood Editing by Toby Davis)
