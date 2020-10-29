Newsdeck

Google plans to launch VPN service for consumers

By Reuters 29 October 2020
The Google Inc. logo is displayed on an Apple Inc. laptop computer in this arranged photograph taken in Little Falls, New Jersey, U.S., on Saturday, July 20, 2019. Google Inc. is scheduled to release earnings figures on July 25. Photographer: Gabby Jones/Bloomberg

Oct 29 (Reuters) - Alphabet Inc's Google said on Thursday it plans to launch a VPN service for consumers, which would be available with certain subscription plans for its Google One cloud storage services.

Designed for secure internet usage, virtual private networks (VPNs) are used by individuals in countries where access to certain sites and services have been barred by governments.

Google said the VPN service will roll out in the U.S. in the coming weeks through the Google One app for Android users, with plans to expand to more countries and to iOS, Windows and Mac operating systems in the coming months. (https://bit.ly/3oGP4rx) (Reporting by Munsif Vengattil; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

