Wolseley community fears more bodies will be dug up after suspect appears in court

By Vincent Cruywagen 28 October 2020

Suspect Siyamkela Sobambela, 32, appears in the Wolseley Magistrates' Court on murder charges on October 27 2020. (Photo by Gallo Images/Die Burger/Jaco Marais)

Suspect in court after three bodies are found. Local community leaders say it’s likely more murder victims lie buried in a desolate field near Pine Valley informal settlement.

Siyamkela Sobambela, 32, briefly appeared in the Wolseley Magistrates’ Court in the Western Cape on Tuesday, charged with the murder of 21-year-old Bernadine Frans on Saturday 24 October. After the suspect was arrested, two more bodies were found in shallow graves near Pine Valley informal settlement.

According to police, after Sobambela was arrested in connection with the murder of Frans, they were again called out to the same area, where a shallow grave had been discovered in a field by a passerby.

With the assistance of the forensic pathology services, an unidentified woman’s body was removed from the grave. A search of the area led to the discovery of another grave and another body — with identity, age and gender yet to be determined.

Sobambela’s case has been postponed to 9 December for further investigation. Until then he remains in custody.

Wolseley community leaders who spoke to Maverick Citizen said they would not be surprised if more bodies were buried in an area where gang-related activity is rife.

Kristien and Liaan Marthinus, the mother and stepfather of Bernadine Frans, whose body was discovered in a field. (Photo by Gallo Images/Die Burger/Jaco Marais)

Police spokesperson Brigadier Novela Potelwa said community members had alerted police to suspicious activity, namely a man carrying a spade and dragging a body into a field bordering a neighbouring farm.

National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Eric Ntabazalila confirmed that Sobambela had been charged with three counts of murder and said more charges might be added as the investigation continues.

Neighbourhood Watch member Neville Afrika told Maverick Citizen of desperate local socioeconomic conditions: “A lot of the young women hooked on drugs are seen walking the streets in Pine Valley. Several drug merchants lure young women to the area, who sell their bodies in exchange for drugs and alcohol. This is one of the biggest problems we face in Pine Valley.” 

The burnt caravan of the murder accused in Pine Valley. (Photo: Supplied)

Wolseley community leader Mark Mentoor said he believed more bodies might be buried in the field.

“Poverty in Pine Valley is being exploited by drug merchants. It is difficult to stop this vicious circle because of police corruption and this is one of the reasons why people don’t respect the police. Something needs to be done to stop this vicious cycle,” Mentoor said.

On Wednesday, police forensic officers and a dog unit combed the area and searched the yard of the accused’s dwelling. The police asked the municipality to cut long grass to help them in their search.

Western Cape Provincial police commissioner Lieutenant General Yolisa Matakata visited Pine Valley informal settlement after the first body was found.

Anyone with information about the possible identities of the deceased persons or what led to their deaths is urged to contact Detective Sergeant Pieters of Wolseley Police on 079 894 0195. DM/MC

