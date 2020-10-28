By Jason Lange
With less than a week to go before next Tuesday’s election, a second Reuters/Ipsos poll showed that the two candidates remain neck and neck in Arizona.
Reuters/Ipsos is polling likely voters in six states – Wisconsin, Pennsylvania, Michigan, North Carolina, Florida and Arizona – that will play critical roles in deciding whether Trump wins a second term in office or if Biden ousts him.
Below is a state-by-state look at Reuters/Ipsos findings, based on the online responses of likely voters:
FLORIDA (Oct. 21 – Oct. 27)
* Voting for Biden: 49%
* Voting for Trump: 47%
* A prior poll had showed Biden with an apparent lead of 50%-46%, with the margin being on the edge of the poll’s credibility interval.
* 32% said they already had voted.
* 48% said Biden would be better at handling the coronavirus pandemic. 42% said Trump would be better.
* 52% said Trump would be better at managing the economy. 41% said Biden would be better.
ARIZONA (Oct. 21 – Oct. 27):
* Voting for Biden: 48%
* Voting for Trump: 46%
* The two are statistically tied as the margin is within the survey’s credibility interval.
* A prior poll also showed a statistically even race, with 49% for Biden and 46% for Trump.
* 37% said they already had voted.
* 50% said Biden would be better at handling the coronavirus pandemic. 42% said Trump would be better.
* 50% said Trump would be better at managing the economy. 44% said Biden would be better.
MICHIGAN (Oct. 21 – Oct. 27):
* Voting for Biden: 52%
* Voting for Trump: 43%
* Biden was up 51%-44% the prior week.
* 32% said they already had voted.
* 52% said Biden would be better at handling the coronavirus pandemic. 39% said Trump would be better.
* 48% said Trump would be better at managing the economy. 45% said Biden would be better.
NORTH CAROLINA (Oct. 21 – Oct. 27):
* Voting for Biden: 49%
* Voting for Trump: 48%
* Since the margin is within the poll’s credibility interval, the race is statistically tied, as it was in the prior poll when Biden had 49% to Trump’s 46%.
* 35% said they already had voted.
* 48% said Biden would be better at handling the coronavirus pandemic. 44% said Trump would be better.
* 51% said Trump would be better at managing the economy. 43% said Biden would be better.
WISCONSIN (Oct. 20 – Oct. 26):
* Voting for Biden: 53%
* Voting for Trump: 44%
* Biden’s advantage is marginally wider than his 51%-43% lead the prior week.
* 33% said they already had voted.
* 52% said Biden would be better at handling the coronavirus pandemic. 38% said Trump would be better.
* 47% said Trump would be better at managing the economy. 45% said Biden would be better.
PENNSYLVANIA (Oct. 20 – Oct. 26):
* Voting for Biden: 50%
* Voting for Trump: 45%
* Biden’s lead is marginally wider than in the prior week when he was up 49%-45%, an advantage that was on the edge of the survey’s credibility interval.
* 21% said they already had voted.
* 50% said Biden would be better at handling the coronavirus pandemic. 42% said Trump would be better.
* 50% said Trump would be better at managing the economy. 43% said Biden would be better.
NOTES
The Reuters/Ipsos opinion polls are conducted online in all six states in English, as well as in Spanish in Arizona and Florida.
* In Florida, from Oct. 21 to Oct. 27, it gathered responses from 1,006 adults, including 704 likely voters, and had a credibility interval of 4 percentage points.
* In Arizona, from Oct. 21 to Oct. 27, it gathered responses from 1,007 adults, including 714 likely voters, and had a credibility interval of 4 percentage points.
* In Michigan, from Oct. 21 to Oct. 27, it gathered responses from 1,005 adults, including 652 likely voters, and had a credibility interval of 4 percentage points.
* In North Carolina, from Oct. 21 to Oct. 27, it gathered responses from 1,006 adults, including 647 likely voters, and had a credibility interval of 4 percentage points.
* In Wisconsin, from Oct. 20 to Oct. 26, it gathered responses from 1,008 adults, including 664 likely voters, and had a credibility interval of 4 percentage points.
* In Pennsylvania, from Oct. 20 to Oct. 26, it gathered responses from 1,001 adults, including 653 likely voters, and had a credibility interval of 4 percentage points.
(Reporting by Jason Lange; Additional reporting by Chris Kahn; Editing by Peter Cooney)
Presbyterians is an anagram of Britney Spears.
Comments - share your knowledge and experience
Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.
Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.
No Comments, yet