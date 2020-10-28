Business Maverick

S&P 500 Tumbles in Worst Rout in Almost Two Months: Markets Wrap

By Bloomberg 28 October 2020

Stocks tumbled in the U.S. and Europe as rising coronavirus infections and tougher lockdowns added to worries about the economic hit from the pandemic.

The S&P 500 Index fell about 3%, headed for the biggest drop in almost two months, amid a surge in Covid-19 hospitalizations, especially in the Midwest. Energy shares sank with oil prices, and technology stocks were also among the worst performers, with Microsoft Corp. down after a disappointing forecast. The VIX Index, a measure of expected U.S. equity volatility, climbed to the highest level since June.
More than 90% of S&P 500 members are declining Wednesday

The S&P 500 is down about 7% this week and Europe’s benchmark is more than 5% lower as virus cases surge and after American lawmakers failed to agree on an economic aid package before the Nov. 3 election. Analysts are also warning about increased volatility ahead of the presidential vote and in its aftermath, with some saying that a contested outcome is still a worrisome possibility.

“We’ve obviously got the election hanging over our heads. Then obviously Covid accelerating to the degree that it has both here in the U.S. as well as in Europe,” said Lori Heinel, deputy global chief investment officer at State Street Global Advisors. “And then you’ve got the lack of stimulus, which in our estimation is still necessary to get us through this period until we get an ultimate medical solution. It’s the triple whammy right now.”

The Stoxx Europe 600 Index fell to a five-month low, losing 3% as German Chancellor Angela Merkel reached a deal for a one-month partial lockdown to curb the spread of the virus. Auto and financial shares saw some of the steepest declines.

Elsewhere, oil fell sharply on concern lockdowns will sap demand. The dollar jumped and gold slumped. An exchange-traded fund tracking junk-rated corporate bonds fell to a one-month low. Bitcoin headed to its biggest drop in a month.

In Asia, stocks fared better. The MSCI Asia Pacific Index edged lower, and markets in South Korea and Shanghai posted modest gains. In China, indicators tracked by Bloomberg showed the recovery continued to display mixed signals while remaining broadly steady in October.

These are some events to watch this week:

  • Bank of Japan and the European Central Bank have monetary policy decisions Thursday, followed by briefings from Governor Haruhiko Kuroda and President Christine Lagarde.
  • The Chinese Communist Party’s Central Committee holds its plenum through Friday, where it’s expected to chart the course for the economy’s development for the next 15 years.
  • Brexit negotiating teams have started intense daily talks, and these are likely to continue as both sides push to finalize a deal by the middle of November.
  • The first reading of U.S. third-quarter GDP Thursday is anticipated to be the strongest on record following a record dive in the prior quarter as many businesses were shuttered by the pandemic.

Here are the main moves in markets:

Stocks

  • The S&P 500 Index dropped 3% as of 2:52 p.m. New York time.
  • The Stoxx Europe 600 Index decreased 3%.
  • The MSCI Asia Pacific Index fell 0.5%.

Currencies

  • The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index increased 0.5%.
  • The British pound declined 0.4% to $1.2994.
  • The Japanese yen gained 0.1% to 104.3 per dollar.

Bonds

  • The yield on 10-year Treasuries rose one basis point to 0.78%.
  • Germany’s 10-year yield fell one basis point to -0.63%.
  • Britain’s 10-year yield decreased two basis points to 0.21%.

Commodities

  • West Texas Intermediate crude sank 5.3% to $37.46 a barrel.
  • Gold weakened 1.6% to $1,878.36 an ounce.
Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

Mini Budget 2020

Tito holds the line but gives SAA R10.5-billion bailout

By Sasha Planting

Mini Budget 2020

SAA gets special treatment in Mboweni’s mini-budget 

Ray Mahlaka
7 hours ago
4 mins

Business Maverick

Bond yields spike as Mboweni signals worsening debt outlook

Ed Stoddard
5 hours ago
3 mins

NEWSDECK

News and reports from around the world

Last updated: 2 mins ago

MINI BUDGET 2020

No cheer except for SAA as Tito Mboweni delivers spending cuts, public wage freeze and signals tax hikes 
Marianne Merten 7 hours ago
5 mins

"I would rather have questions that can't be answered than answers that can't be questioned." ~ Richard Feynman

BUSINESS MAVERICK

The point of no return: How close to a fiscal crisis is South Africa?

Tim Cohen 23 hours ago
5 mins

DAYS OF ZONDO

Tearful former manager at Denel claims VR Laser CEO admitted to Gupta and Zuma links in 2016

Erin Bates
17 hours ago
4 mins

BUSINESS MAVERICK

Once profitable, ACSA may now need R11bn over the next few years in the face of pandemic pressures

Ed Stoddard
23 hours ago
3 mins

OPINIONISTA

SA’s property sector is dead, but investment opportunities abound for those who adapt

Stuart Chait
24 hours ago
8 mins

Sponsored Content

A Helping Hand in Holding Investee Companies to Account

Old Mutual Investment Group
27 OCT
3 mins

Business Maverick

Jack Ma Becomes Richer Than Walmart Heirs With Mega Ant IPO

Bloomberg
27 OCT
2 mins