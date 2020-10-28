South Africa

President Cyril Ramaphosa self-isolates after charity dinner guest gets Covid-19

By Reuters 28 October 2020

President Cyril Ramaphosa replying to Oral Questions during a virtual sitting of the National Council of Province. 27/10/2020 Kopano Tlape GCIS

JOHANNESBURG, Oct 28 (Reuters) - South African President Cyril Ramaphosa has gone into quarantine after a guest at a charity dinner he attended tested positive for Covid-19, his office said on Wednesday.

Africa’s most advanced economy has been the continent’s worst hit, with more than 700,000 coronavirus infections and nearly 20,000 deaths, but new cases peaked in late July before falling sharply.

The reduction in new infections enabled Ramaphosa to ease what was one of the world’s toughest lockdowns in September, and the following month South Africa opened its borders to international travellers after a six-month ban.

But last week Health Minister Zweli Mkhize indicated that there was a risk of a second wave of infections that may lead to a review of lockdown restrictions, after they rose sharply in the tourist city of Cape Town.

“President Cyril Ramaphosa has begun a period of self-quarantine following the positive Covid-19 diagnosis of a guest at a dinner attended by the President on Saturday, 24 October 2020,” the statement from his office said.

The dinner had 35 guests and stuck to strict physical distancing protocols, it added.

“The President is showing no symptoms at this time and will, in line with Covid-19 health advice, be tested should symptoms manifest,” it said.

(Reporting by Tim Cocks; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

MINI BUDGET 2020

No cheer except for SAA as Tito Mboweni delivers spending cuts, public wage freeze and signals tax hikes 

By Marianne Merten

AGE OF THE ASSASSIN

Slain cop Kinnear’s unit arrests two SAPS station commanders for firearm licence corruption

Vincent Cruywagen
15 hours ago
3 mins

Mini Budget 2020

Tito holds the line but gives SAA R10.5-billion bailout

Sasha Planting
25 mins ago
4 mins

NEWSDECK

News and reports from around the world

Last updated: 10 mins ago

BUSINESS MAVERICK

The point of no return: How close to a fiscal crisis is South Africa?
Tim Cohen 16 hours ago
5 mins

Marie Curie’s research papers remain highly radioactive to this day.

ISS TODAY

Africa can’t risk a major maritime cyber attack

Denys Reva 52 mins ago
4 mins

NEWSFLASH

Former Eskom bosses in the dock for Kusile R30m kickback deal

Greg Nicolson
23 hours ago
2 mins

KZN POLITICS

Mike Mabuyakhulu, ANC deputy chair in KZN, reinstated despite facing fraud and corruption charges

Desiree Erasmus
16 hours ago
4 mins

20 Years of Doctors Without Borders

Khayelitsha: Key battleground in the fight Against Aids denialism

Fareed Abdullah
5 hours ago
9 mins

CORRUPTION CRACKDOWN

Bongani Bongo charged — a second time around

Carien Du Plessis
14 hours ago
3 mins