COVID-19

Peru reports first diphtheria case in 20 years amid low vaccination rate

By Reuters 28 October 2020

epa08396357 Health workers carry out their workday, in the Covid-19 treatment facilities of the Sabogal Hospital in El Callao, Peru, 30 April 2020 (Issued 01 May 2020). The Sabogal Hospital in the port city of El Callao is one of the public health centers designated exclusively for the care of patients infected with the virus. EPA-EFE/Sergi Rugrand

LIMA, Oct 28 (Reuters) - Peru reported its first case of diphtheria after 20 years following warnings by international health organizations that the coronavirus pandemic would hamper routine vaccination programs, particularly for children.

The Andean nation’s Public Health Vice Minister Luis Suarez reported on Tuesday night that a 5-year-old girl living in the capital Lima had been diagnosed with the infectious respiratory disease.

He said the government had issued a national epidemiological alert to detect other potential cases, bolster vaccinations and curb any potential wider outbreak.

Diphtheria chiefly affects the throat and upper airways, causing dead tissue to build up and making it difficult to breathe. It is spread through physical or respiratory contact and has an incubation period of two to five days. In severe cases mortality “can exceed 10%,” said Suarez.

The last time a case was reported in Peru was in 2000, though the Pan American Health Organization warned in 2019 of its presence in Brazil, Colombia, Venezuela and Haiti.

Peru has been one of the worst-hit countries in the world by the coronavirus. It has recorded 892,000 cases and 34,200 deaths.

The United Nations warned in July that immunizations against dangerous diseases, including diphtheria, had dropped alarmingly during the pandemic, with three-fourths of 82 countries reporting disruption to their programs in a May survey because of shortages of protective equipment for health workers, travel restrictions and low staffing.

In Peru, health authorities had issued just 40% of their planned diphtheria and tetanus vaccinations, when it should have been be around 70% by this time of year, Vice Minister Suarez said.

“Vaccination coverage has been low, especially in children under one year of age, across the continent this year,” he told a news conference.

Suarez said the affected girl was in a stable condition in a hospital and was being monitored closely by doctors. (Reporting by Marco Aquino; writing by Aislinn Laing; editing by Jonathan Oatis)

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

MINI BUDGET 2020

No cheer except for SAA as Tito Mboweni delivers spending cuts, public wage freeze and signals tax hikes 

By Marianne Merten

Business Maverick

Bond yields spike as Mboweni signals worsening debt outlook

Ed Stoddard
2 hours ago
3 mins

Mini Budget 2020

Despite spectre of debt spiral, Mboweni delivers a determined glass half-full speech

Marianne Merten
3 hours ago
3 mins

NEWSDECK

News and reports from around the world

Last updated: 1 hour ago

Mini Budget 2020

Protesters outside Parliament demand an end to cuts, more education spend and no bailout for SAA – Did Mboweni listen?
Karabo Mafolo 14 mins ago
4 mins

"If you took the most ardent revolutionary vested him in absolute power within a year he would be worse than the Tsar himself." ~ Mikhail Bakunin

Mini Budget 2020

SAA gets special treatment in Mboweni’s mini-budget 

Ray Mahlaka 4 hours ago
4 mins

Sponsored Content

Charging change in safety with technology

Uber
1 hour ago
3 mins

Maverick Citizen

Peering deep into the genomes of Africans

Elsabé Brits
2 hours ago
4 mins

AGE OF THE ASSASSIN

Slain cop Kinnear’s unit arrests two SAPS station commanders for firearm licence corruption

Vincent Cruywagen
20 hours ago
3 mins

Mini Budget 2020

Tito holds the line but gives SAA R10.5-billion bailout

Sasha Planting
5 hours ago
4 mins