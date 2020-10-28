Ingredients
500g white bread flour
425g warm water
10g yeast
10g salt
Sugar and cinnamon to taste
Method
To create the artisan bread, dissolve the yeast in the water and leave to process for 10 minutes. Mix the flour and salt together, then add the water and yeast. Place the dough on a floured board and fold until elastic, but do not overmix. Cover and place in a warm place for 45 minutes to prove. Fold again and …
That’s where the recipe diverges from artisan bread. You do indeed fold again but place in a warm place to prove for a second time, about 40 minutes or until doubled in size.
Place the dough on a floured board and fold and, with the palm of your hand, flatten it out (a rolling pin works too but I like working with the dough!). Sprinkle the dough liberally with cinnamon and sugar. Cut the flattened dough downwards into six sections and roll each one. Place the six dough rolls into a standard-size bread tin and place in the oven at 220C for 10 minutes to brown and then turn down the oven to 200C for a further 30 minutes.
The result is an attractive loaf that looks professional and belies its humble beginnings as a basic bread dough.
TGIFood tip: Instead of the cinnamon and sugar, you can fill the rolls with jam or anything else you fancy. DM/TGIFood
Our Thank God It’s Food newsletter is sent to subscribers every Friday at 6pm, and published on the TGIFood platform on Daily Maverick. It’s all about great reads on the themes of food and life. Subscribe here.
Send your Lockdown Recipes to [email protected] with a hi-resolution horizontal (landscape) photo.
Thank God It’s Food is sponsored by Pick n Pay.
Marie Curie’s research papers remain highly radioactive to this day.
Comments - share your knowledge and experience
Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.
Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.
No Comments, yet