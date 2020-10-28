TGIFOOD

Lockdown Recipe of the Day: Cinnamon brioche loaf

By Diane Cassere 28 October 2020

(Photo: Tony Jackman)

This is a basic artisan bread adapted to create a brioche-style tasty bread for the breakfast table, or a warm afternoon snack. I was given this recipe by Louzel Lombard Steyn who runs bread-making classes with her mother, Elani Lombard. Both of them are Karoo cooking royalty and, as I love making bread, I hung on their every word.

 

Ingredients

500g white bread flour

425g warm water

10g yeast

10g salt

Sugar and cinnamon to taste

Method

To create the artisan bread, dissolve the yeast in the water and leave to process for 10 minutes. Mix the flour and salt together, then add the water and yeast. Place the dough on a floured board and fold until elastic, but do not overmix. Cover and place in a warm place for 45 minutes to prove. Fold again and …

That’s where the recipe diverges from artisan bread. You do indeed fold again but place in a warm place to prove for a second time, about 40 minutes or until doubled in size.

Place the dough on a floured board and fold and, with the palm of your hand, flatten it out (a rolling pin works too but I like working with the dough!). Sprinkle the dough liberally with cinnamon and sugar. Cut the flattened dough downwards into six sections and roll each one. Place the six dough rolls into a standard-size bread tin and place in the oven at 220C for 10 minutes to brown and then turn down the oven to 200C for a further 30 minutes.

The result is an attractive loaf that looks professional and belies its humble beginnings as a basic bread dough.

TGIFood tip: Instead of the cinnamon and sugar, you can fill the rolls with jam or anything else you fancy. DM/TGIFood

Our Thank God It’s Food newsletter is sent to subscribers every Friday at 6pm, and published on the TGIFood platform on Daily Maverick. It’s all about great reads on the themes of food and life. Subscribe here.

Send your Lockdown Recipes to [email protected] with a hi-resolution horizontal (landscape) photo.

Thank God It’s Food is sponsored by Pick n Pay.

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

MINI BUDGET 2020

No cheer except for SAA as Tito Mboweni delivers spending cuts, public wage freeze and signals tax hikes 

By Marianne Merten

AGE OF THE ASSASSIN

Slain cop Kinnear’s unit arrests two SAPS station commanders for firearm licence corruption

Vincent Cruywagen
15 hours ago
3 mins

Mini Budget 2020

Tito holds the line but gives SAA R10.5-billion bailout

Sasha Planting
25 mins ago
4 mins

NEWSDECK

News and reports from around the world

Last updated: 10 mins ago

BUSINESS MAVERICK

The point of no return: How close to a fiscal crisis is South Africa?
Tim Cohen 16 hours ago
5 mins

Marie Curie’s research papers remain highly radioactive to this day.

ISS TODAY

Africa can’t risk a major maritime cyber attack

Denys Reva 52 mins ago
4 mins

NEWSFLASH

Former Eskom bosses in the dock for Kusile R30m kickback deal

Greg Nicolson
23 hours ago
2 mins

KZN POLITICS

Mike Mabuyakhulu, ANC deputy chair in KZN, reinstated despite facing fraud and corruption charges

Desiree Erasmus
16 hours ago
4 mins

20 Years of Doctors Without Borders

Khayelitsha: Key battleground in the fight Against Aids denialism

Fareed Abdullah
5 hours ago
9 mins

CORRUPTION CRACKDOWN

Bongani Bongo charged — a second time around

Carien Du Plessis
14 hours ago
3 mins