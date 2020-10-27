Doctor Eric Goemaere examines a patient in 2003 at a Khayelitsha clinic where Doctors Without Borders (MSF) began treating HIV with ARVs. (Photo: © Francesco Zizola)

Two pioneers of Doctors Without Borders’ (MSF) HIV programmes in Khayelitsha, Dr Eric Goemaere and nurse Nompumelelo Mantangana look back on the memorable moments that stitch together the legacy of the project that delivered patient-centred HIV and TB care, very often against great odds.

In the beginning…

Eric Goemaere:

“MSF has been here in Khayelitsha, and in South Africa, for 20 consecutive years, mainly responding to HIV and drug-resistant tuberculosis. It is difficult to compare today’s reality with the situation that we faced initially in 2000: 1,000 deaths per day from advanced HIV, the cemetery of Khayelitsha completely congested. No treatment available in the public health system, and when you don’t have treatment, you don’t have a test, and when people don’t want to test what you get is denial, and the carrier of this denial was the then president himself, Thabo Mbeki.

“Before I came to South Africa I had worked for MSF for many years. We first encountered HIV/AIDS in Central Africa. I remember we could not properly diagnose it, and needless to say we couldn’t treat it at all. But, in 1999, news of a simplified strategy to reduce transmission from HIV-infected mothers to their unborn children came out of Thailand making treatment feasible and affordable for resource-limited settings. Prevention of mother-to-child transmission (PMTCT) predicted reduced transmission rates from infected mothers to their children by 50% – by giving AZT, one of the first antiretrovirals.

“When I got to South Africa we initially planned to start a project in Alexandra in Johannesburg but shortly afterwards I learned that Dr Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma, the then minister of health, had already blocked the public-sector use of AZT and all antiretroviral treatment even to reduce mother-to-child transmission.

“Totally defeated, I was preparing to leave the country. I phoned Treatment Action Campaign (TAC) co-founder Zackie Achmat to let him know. He can be quite blunt and said, ‘Eric you don’t understand anything about South African politics. Take a plane to Cape Town and I will explain how to deal with the politicians, plus I will introduce you to a decent place where you will certainly find something to do.’

“So I changed my plan and arrived in Cape Town.”

The Western Cape’s provincial health department and University of Cape Town (UCT) initiated a PMTCT programme in Khayelitsha and Goemaere negotiated MSF’s involvement.

“I asked if MSF could support and after some weeks of negotiations Dr Fareed Abdullah agreed. Fareed was a former ANC activist who was head of the AIDS programme in the Western Cape at the time. He told me, ‘Eric, you can proceed with – let’s call it a trial, if you keep it discreet.’ Naturally, he was risking his job, and if I’m not mistaken he ultimately paid the price – a true hero of the HIV fight.”

Nompumelelo Mantangana:

“I started with MSF in those very early years, working in Ubuntu Clinic, the first of the three clinics MSF opened and ultimately handed over to local health authorities. At the time the Department of Health did not want MSF to use AZT and used to order searches, and so we used to hide the AZT in the boot of Dr Francoise Louis’ car.

“Louis was one of the first MSF doctors to work in Khayelitsha, along with Dr Hermann Reuter. To run the clinics they relied quite heavily on Xhosa-speaking nurses like myself, Victoria Dubula and Veliswa Labatala. We were more than nurses. We were activists who participated in establishing TAC branches in Khayelitsha. Personally, I was activated by the experience of seeing my brother living with HIV. One thing that bothered us all at the start was the fact that we could not provide ARVs for the mothers – it was all very well to save the children, but we were creating a whole generation of orphans.

“It was our aim to offer triple therapy (three drugs) in our clinics but it was a financial impossibility – even the PMTCT programme was barely affordable. We were so desperate to treat patients that MSF and TAC staff actually smuggled ARVs into the country, but this was not a sustainable solution – ultimately, for an adult HIV programme to be successful the price of ARVs would need to drastically fall.”

Back in 1997, President Nelson Mandela’s government had passed an act that allowed the health minister to cancel patent rights to essential drugs or import generic versions in order to make low-cost medicines available to people who need them. The Pharmaceutical Manufacturers’ Association (PMA), a group representing 39 pharmaceutical corporations, responded by suing the South African government, claiming this act contradicted the country’s Constitution and a new international agreement on intellectual property rights by the World Trade Organisation. MSF, TAC and others united behind the fight against these monopolistic pharmaceutical corporations, and the PMA formally dropped the case in April 2001.

Eric Goemaere:

“Zackie called one day in early 2002 asking if I wanted to meet Nelson Mandela. The next morning I was at his house in Muizenberg explaining what MSF had started in Khayelitsha to Madiba – basically begging him to come and rescue us. He agreed and a month later arrived at Site C Clinic in Khayelitsha. Naturally, we wished to capitalise on this show of support and we came up with this idea of presenting him with an HIV Positive T-shirt, hoping that the media would record the moment he accepted it. On the day the T-shirt was presented by Matthew Damane, one of our first service users, and to everyone’s surprise he took off his own shirt, causing his assistant, Zelda la Grange, and his bodyguards great concern, and put on the HIV Positive T-shirt. He was saying in front of everyone and in a very clear-cut way: treat HIV, it is unacceptable that so many people are dying. It was the peak of the defiance campaign, and it did more to change the perception of HIV than we could have hoped.

“From that moment we started to have much more support, including from the national Department of Health.”

Nompumelelo Mantangana:

“From around 2005, we started handing over clinics to the Department of Health and City of Cape Town health, but continued to support these facilities and to run new pilot programmes through them. It was a potent combination – MSF together with health authorities and experts from Cape universities, especially the University of Cape Town and the University of Stellenbosch, working together to incubate new models of care. One of the MSF innovations of which I am personally proudest took place in Ubuntu Clinic, where the HIV and TB services used to be housed in two separate shipping containers, completely unaligned, despite the fact that the HIV/TB co-infection rate was around 70%. So we broke down the walls between the two containers and started work on the first ever integrated HIV/TB programme, now replicated around the world.

“In fact, so many of the differentiated models of HIV and drug-resistant TB care in use around the world today were conceptualised by MSF in Khayelitsha and implemented and proven at Ubuntu Clinic, including the first ever ARV Adherence Clubs, which aimed to keep stable clients on ARVs by delivering efficient services in an environment of peer support, where new developments in HIV care would be explained and discussed, and the feedback from service users would then give MSF the insight required to continue to develop ever more patient-friendly interventions.

“Ubuntu became a sort of mecca for anyone wanting to find out more about HIV care feasibility in such a destitute environment, including Bill Gates, Bono and Barack Obama. In 2009, UNAIDS executive director Michel Sidibé chose to give his inaugural address there, and I will never forget how we laughed to hear the City of Cape Town health manager for Khayelitsha, the wonderful and deeply committed Dr Virginia de Azevedo, struggling to pronounce his surname.”

Eric Goemaere:

“Our first office was located by the Site B taxi rank – TAC had an office next door. Today MSF has an office in the Isivivana Centre, opposite the Khayelitsha District Hospital, which incidentally made it possible for MSF and the Department of Health to set up a successful Covid-19 field hospital in a little over a month earlier this year. When you walk into the office, you pass a wall of T-shirts, each one produced to mark a campaign, a protest, or the launch of an intervention.

“We refer now to an epidemic of T-shirts, and they neatly tell the story of MSF and the HIV response. At the start is a shirt bearing the words ‘hamba kahle’, meaning farewell – farewell to all the people who died from HIV, 1,000 people a day at the time. There is a T-shirt celebrating the first dozen people on treatment, then years later another celebrating 20,000 on treatment, and by the way there are around 42,000 people on ARVs in Khayelitsha today. At the end of the line for now is a T-shirt bearing the words ‘Welcome Service’, a reference to a key current challenge and MSF focus aimed at welcoming people who have stopped taking their ARVs back into care, because a major problem today is treatment fatigue – people stopping their ARVs, and then being too afraid to be stigmatised when returning to their clinic.

“Of course, what we are all waiting for is a vaccine – no viral disease that we know has been eradicated in human history without a vaccine – but it takes time to develop a vaccine, and in the meantime what needs to happen is we need to treat as many people as possible, because of course when you are on treatment and your viral load is undetectable, you are not infectious.

“And for the people infected, including some who have been on ARVs for 20 years now, we need new technology, including injectable ARVs, and then ARV implants that could be put under the skin to be reloaded every six to nine months, so that you don’t need to come to queue in a clinic every month. South Africa has the largest ARV programme in the world, yet tens of thousands still die from AIDS-related illnesses every year. Commitment to the improvement of HIV/TB care cannot waiver.” DM/MC