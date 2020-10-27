Bartomeu has been facing growing resentment in the last year due to the club’s worsening finances and the team’s decline on the pitch, which came to a head with their 8-2 defeat to Bayern Munich in the Champions League quarter-finals in August.
Bartomeu, who has also been widely criticised after talisman forward Lionel Messi requested a transfer following the Champions League humiliation, was facing a vote of no confidence from the club’s ‘socios’.
He took over from Sandro Rosell in 2014. (Reporting by Julien Pretot; editing by Pritha Sarkar)
Liam Neeson punched a 15-year-old student in the face when he was a trainee teacher. The errant ward had pulled out a knife.
Comments - share your knowledge and experience
Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.
Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.
No Comments, yet