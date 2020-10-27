Newsdeck

Soccer-Barcelona president Bartomeu submits resignation – report

By Reuters 27 October 2020
Caption
Thomas Mueller (R) of Bayern Munich celebrates after scoring the 1-0 lead during the UEFA Champions League quarter final match between Barcelona and Bayern Munich in Lisbon, Portugal, 14 August 2020. (Photo: EPA-EFE/Rafael Marchante / POOL)

Oct 27 (Reuters) - Barcelona president Josep Maria Bartomeu has submitted his resignation from the club, Spanish newspaper Sport reported on Tuesday.

Bartomeu has been facing growing resentment in the last year due to the club’s worsening finances and the team’s decline on the pitch, which came to a head with their 8-2 defeat to Bayern Munich in the Champions League quarter-finals in August.

Bartomeu, who has also been widely criticised after talisman forward Lionel Messi requested a transfer following the Champions League humiliation, was facing a vote of no confidence from the club’s ‘socios’.

He took over from Sandro Rosell in 2014. (Reporting by Julien Pretot; editing by Pritha Sarkar)

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

NEWSFLASH

Former Eskom bosses in the dock for Kusile R30m kickback deal

By Greg Nicolson

OPINIONISTA

Tough choices lie ahead for Mboweni with South Africa on the brink of a debt trap

Nishan Maharaj
5 mins ago
3 mins

Maverick Citizen: Tuesday editorial

How to steal a health department and get away with murder

Mark Heywood
11 hours ago
5 mins

NEWSDECK

News and reports from around the world

Last updated: 5 seconds ago

ZAPIRO

Side Effect
Zapiro 10 hours ago

Liam Neeson punched a 15-year-old student in the face when he was a trainee teacher. The errant ward had pulled out a knife.

GROUNDUP

 Lottery boss paid almost R2-million to stay at home

Raymond Joseph 5 hours ago
2 mins

OP-ED

The global pandemic could become an opportunity to build an equitable, inclusive education system

Andile Cele
3 hours ago
6 mins

Age of the Assassin

Charl Kinnear murder accused Zane Kilian linked to attempted hit on Cape Town lawyer William Booth

Vincent Cruywagen
8 hours ago
4 mins

Maverick Citizen 168

Covid-19 is back: caution required

Estelle Ellis
24 OCT
4 mins

SCORPIO

Red flags and Tokyo Sexwale’s Trillian oblivion 

Jessica Bezuidenhout for Scorpio
21 hours ago
7 mins