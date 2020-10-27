South Africa

#JohnVuliGate!

By Nathi and Africartoons 27 October 2020

#JohnVuliGate! by Nathi | Africartoons. 27 October 2020.

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

All Comments 1

  • Nobody has explained to me just why an internal debate MUST be public. That would make it into a media event with all the grandstanding deflecting from the core debate. And we all know that the media are anti-DA.

    • Maverick Citizen: Coronavirus

    We will need to learn how to socialise safely, says Dr Anthony Fauci

    By Estelle Ellis

    MAVERICK CITIZEN

    Supa Dimama Senior Citizens Centre: Love and care for the elderly

    Zukiswa Pikoli
    8 hours ago
    3 mins

    Maverick Citizen Op-Ed

    Counting the cost of cheap, easily available alcohol in South Africa

    Maurice Smithers
    9 hours ago
    6 mins

    AGE OF THE ASSASSIN

    Zane Kilian spent R1.5-million on alleged phone pings to lawyers, members of the underworld, court hears

    Vincent Cruywagen
    9 hours ago
    4 mins

    South Africa

    #JohnVuliGate!
    Nathi and Africartoons 22 mins ago
    < 1 min

    "I've never fooled anyone. I've let people fool themselves. They didn't bother to find out who and what I was. Instead, they would invent a character for me. I wouldn't argue with them. They were obviously loving somebody I wasn't." ~ Marilyn Monroe

    UNCOOPERATIVE GOVERNANCE

    Karoo towns Willowmore, Steyterville and Jansenville in the dark as municipality can’t pay R12-million electricity bill

    Estelle Ellis 8 hours ago
    6 mins

    SPOTLIGHT

    For most children with TB, treatment time can be cut by a third

    Amy Green for Spotlight
    9 hours ago
    4 mins

    OP-ED

    Human trafficking and the danger of sensationalising belief over fact

    Rebecca Walker, Elsa Oliveira and Isabel Magaya
    10 hours ago
    8 mins

    OPINIONISTA

    The reawakened debate around apartheid-era race categories gives hope in a time of despair

    Jeff Rudin
    14 hours ago
    9 mins

    When will the sword of Damocles fall?

    Civil society group wants Zondo Commission to prioritise key witnesses

    Zukiswa Pikoli
    25 OCT
    5 mins