Business Maverick

Jack Ma Becomes Richer Than Walmart Heirs With Mega Ant IPO

By Bloomberg 27 October 2020
Caption
Jack Ma

Jack Ma, the former English teacher who co-founded Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. with $60,000, is poised to become the world’s 11th richest person after Ant Group Co. priced shares for a record initial public offering.

Jack Ma’s 8.8% stake is worth $27.4 billion based on the stock pricing in Hong Kong and Shanghai. That will take the 56-year-old’s fortune to $71.1 billion on the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, exceeding that of Oracle Corp.’s Larry Ellison, L’Oreal SA heiress Francoise Bettencourt Meyers and individual members of the Waltons, whose family own Walmart Inc.

Ant’s mammoth listing is poised to boost the fortunes of a group of early investors and employees. The company has granted staff share-based awards since 2014 and at least 18 other people have become billionaires from the IPO. Lucy Peng, a director at the payments giant through August, is the biggest individual Ant owner after Ma, and has a $5.2 billion stake. Chairman Eric Jing’s holding is worth $3.1 billion.

Ant is set to raise almost $35 billion, beating Saudi Aramco’s $29 billion sale last year. The Shanghai stock priced at 68.8 yuan ($10.27) apiece and its Hong Kong shares at HK$80 ($10.32) each. The company could raise another $5.2 billion if it exercises its green shoe options, taking its market value to about $320 billion. That would be more than JPMorgan Chase & Co. and four times bigger than Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

The big winners of the listing own their stakes through two limited partnerships registered in Hangzhou that together hold about 40% of Ant. Alibaba, in turn, has a third of the fintech firm. Hong Kong’s Li Ka-shing, the family behind a French supermarket giant, the son of a Taiwanese real estate billionaire and Chinese retail tycoon Shen Guojun are among the other owners who have invested in the company over the year.

Also read: Rich Families From Asia to France Profit From Jack Ma Ties

Ant began when Alibaba launched the Alipay payments app in 2004 as an escrow service for buyers and sellers on Ma’s e-commerce website. In 2013, they were given the ability to save money and earn interest on the balances stored on their accounts. The firm then started offering credit to small businesses, branching out from its consumer-finance focus, and eventually expanded to services such as block chain, cloud computing and artificial intelligence.

Since co-founding Alibaba with Ma, Peng served in different roles. She set up Alibaba’s human-resources department and, after helping create Ant, was its chief executive officer until Jing took over in 2016. Two years later, he succeeded her as executive chairman of the fintech company.

Both Peng and Jing are members of the Alibaba Partnership, a 36-person group with the power to determine the annual cash bonuses for all members of management.

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

EMERGING MARKETS

Easing does it: Emerging market central banks drink the QE Kool-Aid

By Ed Stoddard

BUSINESS MAVERICK

Transnet financials on the wrong side of the tracks, but there’s no need for a begging bowl

Sasha Planting
6 hours ago
4 mins

Business Maverick

Cartoon Tuesday with Rico

Rico
10 hours ago
< 1 min

NEWSDECK

News and reports from around the world

Last updated: 19 mins ago

Pietermaritzburg High Court

Arms Deal: Thales SA tries to distance itself from the financing of Zuma’s lifestyle
Des Erasmus 6 hours ago
5 mins

Because it was banned in the 1900s the majority of Americans do not know that blackcurrant flavoured anything is in actual fact a normality worldwide.

Johannesburg

Regiments Capital owners score high court victory over NPA

Jessica Bezuidenhout 5 hours ago
3 mins

DRAMA ON THE HIGH SEAS

Geo Searcher crew: SA fishermen home at last after Atlantic rescue 2,600km from home

Tony Carnie
6 hours ago
4 mins

SCORPIO

Red flags and Tokyo Sexwale’s Trillian oblivion 

Jessica Bezuidenhout for Scorpio
5 hours ago
7 mins

BUSINESS MAVERICK 168

MTN faces 2021 US court date for allegedly assisting Taliban terrorism in Afghanistan

An Wentzel
25 OCT
5 mins

Business Maverick

Ant Group Sets Price for IPO That May Reach Record $35 Billion

Bloomberg
26 OCT
3 mins

BUSINESS MAVERICK OP-ED

JSE delisting spate does not necessarily reflect the state of SA Inc

Sasha Planting
7 hours ago
3 mins