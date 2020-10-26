Lee Kun-hee’s heirs are estimated to have to pay about 10.9 trillion won ($9.66 billion) in inheritance tax, according to a note from Korea Investment & Securities. Samsung Life may raise dividends considering that it holds stakes in Samsung Group financial units that are generating solid profits, according to Jongwoo Yoo, an analyst at Korea Investment.

While dividend hikes alone may not be enough for the family to foot the tax bill, they are “a rational way to raise cash,” according to Jeon Kyung-Dae, chief investment officer for equities at Macquarie Investment Management Korea.

“It needs to be seen whether the units have the capacity to raise payouts,” he said. “The deceased chairman had been hospitalized for a long time, so the Samsung Group must have prepared a plan for succession.”